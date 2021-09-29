Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

September 29, 2021
How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Colby McDonald (23) looks up after rushing for a first down against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten), Big Ten rivals, will do battle at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on Friday, October 1, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Iowa

  • Game Day: Friday, October 1, 2021
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Iowa vs. Maryland

Iowa

-3.5

47.5

Iowa and Maryland Stats

  • This year, the Hawkeyes score 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins give up (14.3).
  • The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).
  • The Terrapins have scored 37.3 points per game this season, 26.3 more than the Hawkeyes have given up.
  • This season the Terrapins have four turnovers, five fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (9).

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Spencer Petras has thrown for 684 yards (171.0 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 59.8% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Tyler Goodson's team-high 364 rushing yards (91.0 per game) have come on 80 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 10 catches for 61 yards (15.3 per game).
  • This season Ivory Kelly-Martin has piled up 24 carries for 91 yards (22.8 per game).
  • Sam LaPorta's team-high 214 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Nico Ragaini has totaled 113 receiving yards (28.3 yards per game), hauling in nine passes this year.
  • Keagan Johnson's two catches have netted him 92 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 1,340 passing yards (335.0 ypg) on 111-of-147 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • Tayon Fleet-Davis has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 311 yards (77.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 102 yards (25.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Isaiah Jacobs has collected 94 yards (23.5 per game) on 24 carries.
  • Dontay Demus Jr.'s team-high 446 receiving yards (111.5 yards per game) have come on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Rakim Jarrett has put up a 265-yard season so far (66.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes.
  • Jeshaun Jones' 15 receptions this season have resulted in 201 yards (50.3 ypg).

Iowa at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
