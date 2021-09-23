Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini outside linebacker Isaiah Gay (92) tackles Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-2) visit the Maryland Terrapins (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Kent State

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Maryland vs. Kent State

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -14.5 69.5

Maryland and Kent State Stats

The Terrapins score 37.3 points per game, 10.3 more than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (27).

The Terrapins have two giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 10 takeaways .

The Golden Flashes have scored 25.7 points per game this season, 12 more than the Terrapins have given up.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Terrapins have forced turnovers (6).

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland with 956 passing yards (318.7 ypg) on 80-of-106 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 36 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 16 carries.

Tayon Fleet-Davis' team-high 251 rushing yards (83.7 per game) have come on 37 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 11 catches for 69 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Isaiah Jacobs has taken 20 carries for 74 yards (24.7 per game).

Dontay Demus Jr.'s team-high 338 receiving yards (112.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett has put up a 259-yard season so far (86.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 10 grabs for 123 yards (41 ypg) this season.

Kent State Players to Watch

Dustin Crum leads Kent State with 454 passing yards (151.3 ypg) on 40-of-66 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 108 rushing yards (36 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Marquez Cooper's team-high 199 rushing yards (66.3 per game) have come on 30 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Xavier Williams has piled up 30 carries for 165 yards (55 per game).

Keshunn Abram's 167 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 10 receptions and one touchdown.

Nykeim Johnson has put up a 105-yard season so far (35 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes.

Dante Cephas' seven receptions are good enough for 83 yards (27.7 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.