The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Maryland Terrapins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in a Big Ten showdown. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State and Maryland Stats

This year, the Buckeyes put up 23.4 more points per game (45.0) than the Terrapins give up (21.6).

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).

The Terrapins, on average, score 11.4 more points (32.6) than the Buckeyes allow (21.2).

This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (9).

Ohio State Players to Watch

C.J. Stroud leads Ohio State with 1,293 passing yards (258.6 ypg) on 80-of-124 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 510 yards (102.0 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Miyan Williams has taken 32 carries for 249 yards (49.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Garrett Wilson's 462 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 26 receptions and four touchdowns.

Chris Olave has put up a 374-yard season so far (74.8 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 18 receptions have netted him 349 yards (69.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Maryland Players to Watch

Taulia Tagovailoa has 1,497 passing yards (299.4 ypg) to lead Maryland, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 57 rushing yards (11.4 ypg) on 22 carries.

The team's top rusher, Tayon Fleet-Davis, has carried the ball 47 times for 331 yards (66.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 16 passes for 114 yards (22.8 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 116 yards (23.2 per game) on 28 attempts.

Dontay Demus Jr.'s 507 receiving yards (101.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 28 receptions and three touchdowns.

Rakim Jarrett has hauled in 21 passes for 276 yards (55.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jeshaun Jones' 17 catches this season have resulted in 218 yards (43.6 ypg).

Ohio State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Tulsa W 41-20 Home 9/25/2021 Akron W 59-7 Home 10/2/2021 Rutgers W 52-13 Away 10/9/2021 Maryland - Home 10/23/2021 Indiana - Away 10/30/2021 Penn State - Home 11/6/2021 Nebraska - Away

Maryland Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/17/2021 Illinois W 20-17 Away 9/25/2021 Kent State W 37-16 Home 10/1/2021 Iowa L 51-14 Home 10/9/2021 Ohio State - Away 10/23/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/30/2021 Indiana - Home 11/6/2021 Penn State - Home

