The Maryland Terrapins look to stay perfect on the season when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday.

Led by Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terrapins have jumped out to a 3-0 start in 2021. They'll go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when they host the Kent State Golden Flashes.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Kent State:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

You can stream the Maryland Terrapins vs. Kent State Golden Flashes game online with fuboTV.

Kent State comes into the game 1-2, with its two losses coming at the hands of Top-10 opponents in Texas A&M and Iowa, who beat them 30-7 last week. Its lone win is a 60-10 win over VMI.

Through three games this year, Tagovailoa has been electric. The junior is completing 75 percent of his passes while throwing for 956 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

His top receiver has been senior Dontay Demus, who has recorded 20 catches for 338 yards and two scores.

Kent State runs a primarily ground-based offense. Their 360 rushing yards per game rank second in the nation, behind only Florida.

