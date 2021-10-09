    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland Terrapins vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State's offense looks to stay red hot when Maryland comes to town on Saturday.
    Author:

    Ohio State enters this week with the fourth-best scoring offense in the country, averaging 45.0 points per game. Yet that number doesn't tell the whole story, as the No. 7 Buckeyes have looked especially locked in as of late.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: FOX

    You can stream the Maryland Terrapins vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ohio State has scored at least 40 points in three straight games, and the team has eclipsed the 50-point mark in back-to-back weeks. That includes a 59-7 win over Akron and last week's 52-13 victory over a Rutgers team that took Michigan to the edge just two weeks ago. 

    Freshman quarterback CJ Stroud, who looked shaky to start the season after replacing first-round pick Justin Fields, seems to be finding his rhythm. Last week was by far his best game yet, as he completed 17-of-23 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. The performance earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. 

    This week, Ohio State faces a Maryland defense that, for the most part, has been tough to score on this season. It did allow 51 points to No. 3 Iowa last week, but that nearly equals the team's total allowed through the first three games combined (57). 

    Kickoff from The Horseshoe is set for noon on Saturday. 

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Maryland Terrapins vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
