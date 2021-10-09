Ohio State's offense looks to stay red hot when Maryland comes to town on Saturday.

Ohio State enters this week with the fourth-best scoring offense in the country, averaging 45.0 points per game. Yet that number doesn't tell the whole story, as the No. 7 Buckeyes have looked especially locked in as of late.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Ohio State has scored at least 40 points in three straight games, and the team has eclipsed the 50-point mark in back-to-back weeks. That includes a 59-7 win over Akron and last week's 52-13 victory over a Rutgers team that took Michigan to the edge just two weeks ago.

Freshman quarterback CJ Stroud, who looked shaky to start the season after replacing first-round pick Justin Fields, seems to be finding his rhythm. Last week was by far his best game yet, as he completed 17-of-23 passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. The performance earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

This week, Ohio State faces a Maryland defense that, for the most part, has been tough to score on this season. It did allow 51 points to No. 3 Iowa last week, but that nearly equals the team's total allowed through the first three games combined (57).

Kickoff from The Horseshoe is set for noon on Saturday.