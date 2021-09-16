Memphis vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 16, 2021
How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis Tigers running back Marquavius Weaver breaks out of the backfield for a big gain against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during their game at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark. On Sept. 11, 2021. Jrca1137

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) and the Memphis Tigers (2-0) square off at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mississippi State vs. Memphis

Mississippi State vs Memphis Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mississippi State

-3

64

Mississippi State and Memphis Stats

  • The Bulldogs rack up 29.5 points per game, four fewer than the Tigers allow per contest (33.5).
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (1).
  • The Tigers have averaged 26.5 more points this season (48.5) than the Bulldogs have allowed (22).
  • The Tigers have two giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have five takeaways .

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Will Rogers has thrown for 370 yards (370 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 83% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 12 times for 71 yards (71 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also caught nine passes for 27 yards (27 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Dillon Johnson has racked up two carries for 12 yards (12 per game).
  • Jamire Calvin's 67 receiving yards (67 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled three receptions and one touchdown.
  • Jaden Walley has collected 64 receiving yards (64 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in four passes this year.
  • Makai Polk's 10 catches are good enough for 57 yards (57 ypg).

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Seth Henigan has 265 passing yards (265 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.
  • Brandon Thomas has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 147 yards (147 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Rodrigues Clark has taken nine carries for 84 yards (84 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Javon Ivory's 106 receiving yards (106 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled five receptions.
  • Gabriel Rogers has put together a 59-yard season so far (59 receiving yards per game), reeling in three passes.
  • Calvin Austin III's six receptions have netted him 47 yards (47 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Mississippi State at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
