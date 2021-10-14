Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (7) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars linebacker Deontay Anderson (2) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host an AAC showdown against the Navy Midshipmen (1-4, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Navy

Game Day: Thursday, October 14, 2021

Thursday, October 14, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Memphis vs. Navy

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -10.5 56

Memphis and Navy Stats

The Tigers score 36.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the Midshipmen surrender per outing (32.2).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (7).

The Midshipmen's average points scored this year, 17.6, is 15.1 fewer than the 32.7 the Tigers are giving up.

This season the Midshipmen have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has 1,938 passing yards (323.0 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 60.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Brandon Thomas' team-high 586 rushing yards (97.7 per game) have come on 92 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has piled up 283 yards (47.2 per game) on 42 attempts with three touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's 837 receiving yards (139.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 48 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has collected 438 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes this year.

Javon Ivory has hauled in 16 receptions for 266 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Navy Players to Watch

Tai Lavatai has thrown for 130 yards (26.0 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 41.2% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 128 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Isaac Ruoss has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 233 yards (46.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season James Harris II has rushed for 214 yards (42.8 per game) on 47 carries.

Mychal Cooper's 128 receiving yards (25.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions.

Chance Warren has reeled in three passes for 81 yards (16.2 yards per game) this year.

Kai Puailoa Rojas' one catch is good enough for 37 yards (7.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.