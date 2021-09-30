Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls quarterback Justin Lynch (13) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC), AAC rivals, will do battle at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis and Temple Stats

The Tigers average 39.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Owls surrender per matchup (30.0).

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (4).

The Tigers have allowed an average of 31.8 points per game, 6.0 more than the 25.8 the Owls have scored.

The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 1,170 passing yards (292.5 ypg) on 72-of-118 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 70 times for 494 yards (123.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 173 yards (43.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's team-leading 533 receiving yards (133.3 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has put up a 322-yard season so far (80.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.

Javon Ivory has hauled in eight grabs for 132 yards (33.0 ypg) this season.

Temple Players to Watch

D'Wan Mathis has thrown for 440 yards (110.0 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 52.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Tayvon Ruley has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 116 yards (29.0 per game) this year.

This season Edward Saydee has rushed for 103 yards (25.8 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Randle Jones' 240 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jose Barbon has put up a 229-yard season so far (57.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 14 passes.

Kadas Reams' three catches this season have resulted in 72 yards (18.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Arkansas State W 55-50 Away 9/18/2021 Mississippi State W 31-29 Home 9/25/2021 UTSA L 31-28 Home 10/2/2021 Temple - Away 10/9/2021 Tulsa - Away 10/14/2021 Navy - Home 10/22/2021 UCF - Away

Temple Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Akron W 45-24 Away 9/18/2021 Boston College L 28-3 Home 9/25/2021 Wagner W 41-7 Home 10/2/2021 Memphis - Home 10/8/2021 Cincinnati - Away 10/23/2021 South Florida - Away 10/30/2021 UCF - Home

