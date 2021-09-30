September 30, 2021
How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Temple Owls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Temple Owls quarterback Justin Lynch (13) throws the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) and Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC), AAC rivals, will do battle at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis

Memphis and Temple Stats

  • The Tigers average 39.0 points per game, 9.0 more than the Owls surrender per matchup (30.0).
  • This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (4).
  • The Tigers have allowed an average of 31.8 points per game, 6.0 more than the 25.8 the Owls have scored.
  • The Owls have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (3).

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 1,170 passing yards (292.5 ypg) on 72-of-118 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 70 times for 494 yards (123.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 173 yards (43.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Calvin Austin III's team-leading 533 receiving yards (133.3 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with seven touchdowns.
  • Sean Dykes has put up a 322-yard season so far (80.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
  • Javon Ivory has hauled in eight grabs for 132 yards (33.0 ypg) this season.

Temple Players to Watch

  • D'Wan Mathis has thrown for 440 yards (110.0 ypg) to lead Temple, completing 52.6% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Tayvon Ruley has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 116 yards (29.0 per game) this year.
  • This season Edward Saydee has rushed for 103 yards (25.8 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
  • Randle Jones' 240 receiving yards (60.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Jose Barbon has put up a 229-yard season so far (57.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 14 passes.
  • Kadas Reams' three catches this season have resulted in 72 yards (18.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Memphis Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Arkansas State

W 55-50

Away

9/18/2021

Mississippi State

W 31-29

Home

9/25/2021

UTSA

L 31-28

Home

10/2/2021

Temple

-

Away

10/9/2021

Tulsa

-

Away

10/14/2021

Navy

-

Home

10/22/2021

UCF

-

Away

Temple Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Akron

W 45-24

Away

9/18/2021

Boston College

L 28-3

Home

9/25/2021

Wagner

W 41-7

Home

10/2/2021

Memphis

-

Home

10/8/2021

Cincinnati

-

Away

10/23/2021

South Florida

-

Away

10/30/2021

UCF

-

Home

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Memphis at Temple

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
