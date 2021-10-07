    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) and cornerback Denzel Burke (29) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Tulsa At Ohio State Football

    The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) host an AAC battle against the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tulsa and Memphis Stats

    • The Golden Hurricane rack up 22.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Tigers give up per outing (32.2).
    • The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
    • The Tigers have averaged 4.0 more points this season (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane have allowed (33.4).
    • The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Hurricane have forced (6).

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Davis Brin leads Tulsa with 1,466 passing yards (293.2 ypg) on 102-of-173 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.
    • Shamari Brooks' team-high 290 rushing yards (58.0 per game) have come on 60 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Deneric Prince has taken 47 carries for 261 yards (52.2 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Josh Johnson's 341 receiving yards (68.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Sam Crawford Jr. has hauled in 17 passes for 338 yards (67.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • JuanCarlos Santana has hauled in 18 receptions for 271 yards (54.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Seth Henigan has 1,475 passing yards (295.0 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Brandon Thomas' team-high 509 rushing yards (101.8 per game) have come on 74 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 265 yards (53.0 per game) on 39 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Calvin Austin III's 637 receiving yards (127.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Sean Dykes has caught 22 passes for 391 yards (78.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Javon Ivory's 13 grabs have netted him 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Tulsa Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Ohio State

    L 41-20

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Arkansas State

    W 41-34

    Home

    10/1/2021

    Houston

    L 45-10

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    Memphis Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 31-29

    Home

    9/25/2021

    UTSA

    L 31-28

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Temple

    L 34-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    10/14/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    10/22/2021

    UCF

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    SMU

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Memphis at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

