The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-4, 0-0 AAC) host an AAC battle against the Memphis Tigers (3-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Tulsa and Memphis Stats

The Golden Hurricane rack up 22.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Tigers give up per outing (32.2).

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

The Tigers have averaged 4.0 more points this season (37.4) than the Golden Hurricane have allowed (33.4).

The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Hurricane have forced (6).

Tulsa Players to Watch

Davis Brin leads Tulsa with 1,466 passing yards (293.2 ypg) on 102-of-173 passing with six touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Shamari Brooks' team-high 290 rushing yards (58.0 per game) have come on 60 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Deneric Prince has taken 47 carries for 261 yards (52.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Josh Johnson's 341 receiving yards (68.2 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and one touchdown.

Sam Crawford Jr. has hauled in 17 passes for 338 yards (67.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

JuanCarlos Santana has hauled in 18 receptions for 271 yards (54.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has 1,475 passing yards (295.0 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 60.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Brandon Thomas' team-high 509 rushing yards (101.8 per game) have come on 74 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 265 yards (53.0 per game) on 39 carries with three touchdowns.

Calvin Austin III's 637 receiving yards (127.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 35 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has caught 22 passes for 391 yards (78.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Javon Ivory's 13 grabs have netted him 205 yards (41.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Tulsa Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Ohio State L 41-20 Away 9/25/2021 Arkansas State W 41-34 Home 10/1/2021 Houston L 45-10 Home 10/9/2021 Memphis - Home 10/16/2021 South Florida - Away 10/29/2021 Navy - Home 11/6/2021 Cincinnati - Away

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Mississippi State W 31-29 Home 9/25/2021 UTSA L 31-28 Home 10/2/2021 Temple L 34-31 Away 10/9/2021 Tulsa - Away 10/14/2021 Navy - Home 10/22/2021 UCF - Away 11/6/2021 SMU - Home

