Memphis vs. UTSA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) hands the ball to UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) during Saturday s first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (3-0) welcome in the UTSA Roadrunners (3-0) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Memphis vs. UTSA

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -3 66.5

Memphis and UTSA Stats

The Tigers average 42.7 points per game, 28.4 more than the Roadrunners surrender per outing (14.3).

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have five takeaways .

The Roadrunners have averaged 7.3 more points scored this season (39.3) than the Tigers have allowed (32).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (2).

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has thrown for 841 yards (280.3 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Brandon Thomas has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 421 yards (140.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 19 carries for 162 yards (54 per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Austin III's 391 receiving yards (130.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with six touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has put together a 155-yard season so far (51.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes.

Javon Ivory's eight receptions have turned into 132 yards (44 ypg).

UTSA Players to Watch

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 662 passing yards (220.7 ypg) on 57-of-86 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sincere McCormick, has carried the ball 61 times for 268 yards (89.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Brenden Brady has rushed for 97 yards (32.3 per game) on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Zakhari Franklin's team-high 346 receiving yards (115.3 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with three touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has totaled 208 receiving yards (69.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes this year.

De'Corian Clark's 10 grabs have turned into 127 yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

