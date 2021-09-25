September 25, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Memphis Tigers host the UTSA Roadrunners in a battle of three-win unbeaten teams.
Author:

After receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll last week, the 3-0 Memphis Tigers have a chance to climb into the rankings with an impressive performance on Saturday. To do so, they'll have to get through another 3-0 team in the UTSA Roadrunners. This will be the first-ever meeting between Memphis and UTSA in football.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

You can stream the Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers can light up the scoreboard in a hurry. They've scored 48.5 points per game so far this season, fifth in the nation. 

Freshman quarterback Seth Henigan has been impressive. He ranks ninth in the nation in passing yards (682) and seventh in touchdowns (6).

However,  UTSA isn't afraid of a challenge. They opened the season by winning 37-30 on the road as underdogs against a Power Five opponent in Illinois. They followed that up with a 54-0 shutout of Lamar, and a 27-13 win over Middle Tennessee State last week. 

Catch this game on ESPN U, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

