It's a battle of unbeatens as the Memphis Tigers host the Mississippi Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in a huge college football clash.

In what projects to be a high-scoring game, the Memphis Tigers host the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl. Both teams enter the game 2-0.

Memphis' offense has been rolling early in the season, averaging 48.5 points per game in wins over Nicholls State and Arkansas State. Mississippi State has put up 29.5 points per game against steeper competition in Louisiana Tech and North Carolina State.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 2

You can stream the Memphis Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers are led by freshman starting quarterback Seth Henigan. In his first two career starts, he's thrown for 682 total yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions, while completing 63.1% of his passes.

On the other side, the Bulldogs have second-year starting quarterback Will Rogers, who has shown significant improvement so far this season. His average yards per attempt is up to 7.5 from 5.4, and he's thrown five touchdowns to just one interception, compared to an 11:7 ratio last year.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by senior safety Fred Peters. Peters leads the team with 15 tackles and has an interception.

This will be the 45th all-time meeting between the two schools. Mississippi State has won 33 of those games, including the last 12. The teams last met in 2011, a 59-14 win by the Bulldogs in Memphis.

Kickoff for Saturday is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.