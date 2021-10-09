    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis at Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Tigers and Golden Hurricanes both search for their first AAC win when they meet on Saturday.
    Author:

    A pair of AAC teams face off Saturday, as Memphis (3-2, 0-1) goes on the road to play Tulsa (1-4, 0-1).

    How to Watch: Memphis at Tulsa

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream Memphis at Tulsa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After opening the season on a three-game winning streak that included an upset victory over Mississippi State, the Tigers have dropped the last two games, losing to UTSA to end non-conference play and then falling 34-31 to Temple in the conference opener.

    Memphis is averaging 37.4 points per game this season behind the arm of freshman quarterback Seth Henigan, who had 305 yards and three touchdowns against the Owls.

    The Tiger defense is led by JJ Russell, the FBS leader in tackles per game at 12.2.

    Tulsa has one win this season, beating Arkansas State 41-34. It opened conference play with a 45-10 loss to Houston.

    Quarterback Davis Brin has thrown for 1,466 yards this season with six touchdowns, but he's also thrown eight interceptions. Tulsa is 104th in scoring offense and 112th in scoring defense, but the team did gain 663 yards in the win over Arkansas State. When things are clicking, the Golden Hurricane offense can move the ball.

    Memphis has won the past three meetings. The last time the two teams faced off, the Tigers pulled out a 42-41 victory at home, extending its lead in the overall series to 19-11.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Memphis at Tulsa

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
