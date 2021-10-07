Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-3, 0-0 NEC) and Merrimack Warriors (3-2, 0-0 NEC) will meet on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Campus Field, in a clash of NEC foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Stadium: Campus Field

Campus Field

Sacred Heart and Merrimack Stats

The Pioneers put up 10.8 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Warriors give up (24.4).

The Pioneers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Warriors.

The Warriors have averaged 18.0 more points scored this season (35.4) than the Pioneers have allowed (17.4).

This year the Warriors have turned the ball over zero times, while the Pioneers have forced 0 turnovers.

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

Marquez McCray has 744 passing yards (148.8 ypg) to lead Sacred Heart, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 95 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Malik Grant, has carried the ball 98 times for 450 yards (90.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Julius Chestnut has rushed for 170 yards (34.0 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Naseim Brantley's 208 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions.

Robert Dinota has racked up 165 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 10 catches for 104 yards (20.8 ypg) this season.

Merrimack Players to Watch

Westin Elliott has 1,454 passing yards (290.8 ypg) to lead Merrimack, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

Victor Dawson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 230 yards (46.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has piled up 34 carries for 155 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jacari Carter's 401 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with five touchdowns.

Pat Conroy has collected 279 receiving yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes this year.

Tyler Roberts' 17 catches have netted him 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sacred Heart Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Morgan State W 21-7 Home 9/25/2021 Dartmouth L 41-3 Away 10/2/2021 Howard L 22-17 Away 10/9/2021 Merrimack - Home 10/16/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 10/23/2021 Duquesne - Home 11/6/2021 Saint Francis (PA) - Away

Merrimack Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Maine L 31-26 Away 9/25/2021 Delaware State W 47-10 Away 10/2/2021 Duquesne L 37-14 Home 10/9/2021 Sacred Heart - Away 10/16/2021 LIU Post - Away 10/30/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 11/6/2021 Wagner - Away

