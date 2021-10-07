The Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-3, 0-0 NEC) and Merrimack Warriors (3-2, 0-0 NEC) will meet on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Campus Field, in a clash of NEC foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Merrimack
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Stadium: Campus Field
Sacred Heart and Merrimack Stats
- The Pioneers put up 10.8 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Warriors give up (24.4).
- The Pioneers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Warriors.
- The Warriors have averaged 18.0 more points scored this season (35.4) than the Pioneers have allowed (17.4).
- This year the Warriors have turned the ball over zero times, while the Pioneers have forced 0 turnovers.
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Marquez McCray has 744 passing yards (148.8 ypg) to lead Sacred Heart, completing 57.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 95 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Malik Grant, has carried the ball 98 times for 450 yards (90.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Julius Chestnut has rushed for 170 yards (34.0 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.
- Naseim Brantley's 208 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions.
- Robert Dinota has racked up 165 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes this year.
- Kenneth Womack has hauled in 10 catches for 104 yards (20.8 ypg) this season.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Westin Elliott has 1,454 passing yards (290.8 ypg) to lead Merrimack, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- Victor Dawson has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 230 yards (46.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has piled up 34 carries for 155 yards (31.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jacari Carter's 401 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Pat Conroy has collected 279 receiving yards (55.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes this year.
- Tyler Roberts' 17 catches have netted him 178 yards (35.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Sacred Heart Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Morgan State
W 21-7
Home
9/25/2021
Dartmouth
L 41-3
Away
10/2/2021
Howard
L 22-17
Away
10/9/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
10/16/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
10/23/2021
Duquesne
-
Home
11/6/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
-
Away
Merrimack Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Maine
L 31-26
Away
9/25/2021
Delaware State
W 47-10
Away
10/2/2021
Duquesne
L 37-14
Home
10/9/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Away
10/16/2021
LIU Post
-
Away
10/30/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
11/6/2021
Wagner
-
Away
