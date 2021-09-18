How to Watch Merrimack at Maine

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Merrimack Warriors at Maine Black Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 3rd ranked team in the NEC, Merrimack (2-0), faces off against the 9th ranked team in the CAA, Maine (0-2). Who will break their streak?
Both of these teams are entering Week 3 of college football with a streak on their hands. The Warriors of Merrimack haven't lost a game yet, and the Black Bears of Maine haven't won a game yet this season. Could this be the streak-breaker for both sides?

How to Watch Merrimack vs Maine:

Game Date: September 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WVII - Bangor)

You can live stream Merrimack Warriors at Maine Black Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Merrimack has had two dominant wins to open up their season, 552-3 against St. Anselm and 35-21 against Holy Cross. Their quarterback Westin Elliot is averaging 323.5 yards per game with 7 total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Victor Dawson leads their backfield with 28 total rushes averaging 6.4 yards per rush with one touchdown. Johnny Rosario, who had 156 receiving yards on the year, has proven to be Elliott's favorite target. He is averaging 17.3 yards per game.

Maine has had the opposite opening to their season that the Warriors have had. The Black Bears are led by quarterback Joe Fagnano who is only averaging 155.5 yards per game, and his touchdown to interception ratio is only 1.

Because of the struggles of Fagnano, receiver Andre Miller has only caught 6 passes for 90 yards throughout the two-game span. Elijah Barnwell, their leading rusher, is also only averaging 3.6 yards per carry and has yet to find the endzone this year.

Maine ranks 254th in the nation in points against having opponents scoring an average of 44.5 points per game. On the opposite side, the Warriors are averaging 45 points scored per game. Before you even blink an eye, this game could get out of hand quickly.

