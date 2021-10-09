How to Watch Warriors vs. Pioneers

    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Merrimack at Sacred Heart in College Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Merrimack Warriors are set for a Saturday afternoon showdown with the Sacred Heart Pioneers.
    Author:

    With the 2021 college football season continuing forward quickly, quite a few big games are on the schedule for this weekend. However, there are a couple games between lesser talked about teams that are worth keeping an eye on. One of those games is between the Merrimack Warriors and the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

    How to Watch: Warriors at Pioneers

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: SportsNet NY

    Live stream Merrimack at Sacred Heart on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Warriors currently hold a 3-2 record. They defeated Holy Cross earlier in the season, which was a big win. But they are coming off of a rough 37-14 loss to Duquesne last week.

    On the other side of the field, the Pioneers come into this matchup with a 2-3 record. They have lost back-to-back games against Dartmouth and Howard. Getting back into the win column would be a big step for Sacred Heart this week.

    Both of the teams are hungry for a win, and they are fairly evenly matched. If you're looking for an intriguing game to watch, keep an eye on this one.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Merrimack at Sacred Heart

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
