September 23, 2021
How to Watch Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Central Connecticut State Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes (1-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-2). Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Miami (FL) and Cent. Conn. St. Stats

  • The Hurricanes average 18.3 points per game, 16.0 fewer than the Blue Devils surrender per matchup (34.3).
  • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Blue Devils have forced (0).
  • The Blue Devils are averaging 17.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Hurricanes are allowing (35.0).
  • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Hurricanes have forced turnovers (2).

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

  • D'Eriq King has thrown for 767 yards (255.7 ypg) to lead Miami (FL), completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 96 yards (32.0 ypg) on 40 carries.
  • Cam'Ron Harris has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 172 yards (57.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • Charleston Rambo's 242 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Keyshawn Smith has collected 160 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game), reeling in 12 passes this year.
  • Mike Harley's 12 receptions have netted him 101 yards (33.7 ypg).

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

  • Romelo Williams has been a dual threat to lead Cent. Conn. St. in both passing and rushing. He has 581 passing yards (193.7 ypg), completing 55.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 66 yards (22.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Nasir Smith's team-high 174 rushing yards (58.0 per game) have come on 43 carries this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
  • Everett Wormley's 172 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Isiah Williams has put together a 111-yard season so far (37.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.
  • Tyshaun James' eight receptions this season have resulted in 75 yards (25.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Central Connecticut State at Miami

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2021-09-25T16:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
