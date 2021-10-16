    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) scores a touchdown run during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) scores a touchdown run during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami

    North Carolina and Miami Stats

    • The Tar Heels put up 35.5 points per game, 8.5 more than the Hurricanes surrender per contest (27.0).
    • The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).
    • The Hurricanes have scored 30.4 points per game this year, 3.7 more than the Tar Heels have given up.
    • The Hurricanes have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have seven takeaways .

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,697 passing yards (282.8 ypg), completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 396 yards (66.0 ypg) on 79 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Ty Chandler has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 484 yards (80.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on five catches for 123 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Josh Downs' 741 receiving yards (123.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Emery Simmons has put together a 243-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
    • Antoine Green's 10 catches have netted him 212 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • D'Eriq King leads Miami with 767 passing yards (153.4 ypg) on 81-of-122 passing with three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 96 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 40 carries.
    • Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 383 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Charleston Rambo's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Xavier Restrepo has grabbed 10 passes for 200 yards (40.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Mike Harley's 22 receptions have yielded 193 yards (38.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    North Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Georgia Tech

    L 45-22

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Duke

    W 38-7

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Florida State

    L 35-25

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    Miami Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Michigan State

    L 38-17

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 69-0

    Home

    9/30/2021

    Virginia

    L 30-28

    Home

    10/16/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Miami at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40
    NCAA Football

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827014
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kent State at Western Michigan

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16831188
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16733166
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    34 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925008
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy