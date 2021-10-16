Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) scores a touchdown run during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina and Miami Stats

The Tar Heels put up 35.5 points per game, 8.5 more than the Hurricanes surrender per contest (27.0).

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).

The Hurricanes have scored 30.4 points per game this year, 3.7 more than the Tar Heels have given up.

The Hurricanes have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have seven takeaways .

North Carolina Players to Watch

Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,697 passing yards (282.8 ypg), completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 396 yards (66.0 ypg) on 79 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Ty Chandler has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 484 yards (80.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on five catches for 123 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Josh Downs' 741 receiving yards (123.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Emery Simmons has put together a 243-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.

Antoine Green's 10 catches have netted him 212 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Miami Players to Watch

D'Eriq King leads Miami with 767 passing yards (153.4 ypg) on 81-of-122 passing with three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 96 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 40 carries.

Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 383 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Charleston Rambo's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has grabbed 10 passes for 200 yards (40.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mike Harley's 22 receptions have yielded 193 yards (38.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

North Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Georgia Tech L 45-22 Away 10/2/2021 Duke W 38-7 Home 10/9/2021 Florida State L 35-25 Home 10/16/2021 Miami - Home 10/30/2021 Notre Dame - Away 11/6/2021 Wake Forest - Home 11/11/2021 Pittsburgh - Away

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Michigan State L 38-17 Home 9/25/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 69-0 Home 9/30/2021 Virginia L 30-28 Home 10/16/2021 North Carolina - Away 10/23/2021 NC State - Home 10/30/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/6/2021 Georgia Tech - Home

