Publish date:
How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC battle versus the Miami Hurricanes (2-3, 0-0 ACC) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
North Carolina and Miami Stats
- The Tar Heels put up 35.5 points per game, 8.5 more than the Hurricanes surrender per contest (27.0).
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (4).
- The Hurricanes have scored 30.4 points per game this year, 3.7 more than the Tar Heels have given up.
- The Hurricanes have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have seven takeaways .
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Sam Howell has been a dual threat to lead North Carolina in both passing and rushing. He has 1,697 passing yards (282.8 ypg), completing 60.5% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 396 yards (66.0 ypg) on 79 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Ty Chandler has carried the ball 88 times for a team-high 484 yards (80.7 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on five catches for 123 yards (20.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Josh Downs' 741 receiving yards (123.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 49 receptions and seven touchdowns.
- Emery Simmons has put together a 243-yard season so far (40.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
- Antoine Green's 10 catches have netted him 212 yards (35.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Miami Players to Watch
- D'Eriq King leads Miami with 767 passing yards (153.4 ypg) on 81-of-122 passing with three touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 96 rushing yards (19.2 ypg) on 40 carries.
- Cam'Ron Harris' team-high 383 rushing yards (76.6 per game) have come on 65 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Charleston Rambo's 387 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Xavier Restrepo has grabbed 10 passes for 200 yards (40.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Mike Harley's 22 receptions have yielded 193 yards (38.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.
North Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Georgia Tech
L 45-22
Away
10/2/2021
Duke
W 38-7
Home
10/9/2021
Florida State
L 35-25
Home
10/16/2021
Miami
-
Home
10/30/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
11/6/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
11/11/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
Miami Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Michigan State
L 38-17
Home
9/25/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 69-0
Home
9/30/2021
Virginia
L 30-28
Home
10/16/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
10/23/2021
NC State
-
Home
10/30/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/6/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Miami at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)