Miami vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

September 28, 2021
How to Watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins (7) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) defends in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will clash at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia

Betting Information for Miami vs. Virginia

Miami vs Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Miami

-4

62

Miami and Virginia Stats

  • The Hurricanes rack up 31 points per game, 3.5 more than the Cavaliers give up per outing (27.5).
  • The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).
  • The Cavaliers have scored 35.3 points per game this season, 9.0 more than the Hurricanes have given up.
  • This season the Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (3).

Miami Players to Watch

  • D'Eriq King has been a dual threat to lead Miami in both passing and rushing. He has 767 passing yards (191.8 ypg), completing 66.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 96 yards (24 ypg) on 40 carries.
  • Cam'Ron Harris has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 272 yards (68 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 119 yards (29.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Charleston Rambo's 288 receiving yards (72 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 26 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Keyshawn Smith has put up a 160-yard season so far (40 receiving yards per game), hauling in 12 passes.
  • Xavier Restrepo has hauled in nine grabs for 155 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Brennan Armstrong leads Virginia with 1,705 passing yards (426.3 ypg) on 120-of-180 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 48 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Wayne Taulapapa has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 81 yards (20.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Keytaon Thompson has piled up 11 carries for 78 yards (19.5 per game) and one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 232 yards (58 per game).
  • Dontayvion Wicks' team-leading 460 receiving yards (115 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Billy Kemp IV has reeled in 25 passes for 281 yards (70.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Jelani Woods' 16 grabs have turned into 247 yards (61.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Virginia at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
