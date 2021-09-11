How to Watch Miami (OH) at Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers kept it close against No. 4 Ohio State in their opening game, but when their star running back Mohamed Ibrahim went down, the upset bid ended. Ibrahim is the reigning Big Ten running back of the year and was having a great game against the Buckeyes before he suffered a lower leg injury that has ended his season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Gophers must now adjust to playing without their main offensive threat. The quest starts with a game against visiting Miami (OH). Even without Ibrahim, the Gophers are huge favorites in this game as they try to pick up their first win of the season.

Minnesota is the second straight tough game for the Redhawks after they got blown out by ninth-ranked Cincinnati last weekend. The schedule lightens up next week, as they take on Long Island before they head out to play a tricky Army team.

Minnesota gets an opportunity for what should be a win before it heads to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes in Week 3. The Gophers then dip back into the MAC to take on Bowling Green before getting into the thick of their Big Ten schedule.

Minnesota showed it could hang with one of the best teams in the country, but things will be different without Ibrahim in the lineup for the rest of the year. Miami (OH) should be a good game for the Gophers to figure out their offense without him before the schedule ramps up.

