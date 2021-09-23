Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-2) visit the Army Black Knights (3-0) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (OH)

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stadium: Michie Stadium

Army and Miami (OH) Stats

The Black Knights put up 44.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the RedHawks allow per contest (29.0).

The Black Knights have one giveaway this season, while the RedHawks have three takeaways .

The RedHawks, on average, score 5.3 more points (27.3) than the Black Knights allow (22.0).

This year the RedHawks have three turnovers, one fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (4).

Army Players to Watch

This season Tyrell Robinson has 45 receiving yards (15.0 per game) on two catches with one touchdown, while also piling up 177 rushing yards (59.0 per game) on 13 attempts with two touchdowns.

Braheam Murphy's 72 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two receptions with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Alston has hauled in one catch for 39 yards (13.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 372 passing yards (124.0 ypg) on 24-of-45 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 72 rushing yards (24.0 ypg) on nine carries.

Keyon Mozee has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 125 yards (41.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season David Afari has piled up 17 carries for 120 yards (40.0 per game).

Jack Sorenson's team-leading 215 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jack Coldiron has put together a 147-yard season so far (49.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in six passes.

Mac Hippenhammer's six receptions have netted him 116 yards (38.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Army Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Georgia State W 43-10 Away 9/11/2021 Western Kentucky W 38-35 Home 9/18/2021 UConn W 52-21 Home 9/25/2021 Miami (OH) - Home 10/2/2021 Ball State - Away 10/16/2021 Wisconsin - Away 10/23/2021 Wake Forest - Home

Miami (OH) Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Cincinnati L 49-14 Away 9/11/2021 Minnesota L 31-26 Away 9/18/2021 LIU Post W 42-7 Home 9/25/2021 Army - Away 10/2/2021 Central Michigan - Home 10/9/2021 Eastern Michigan - Away 10/16/2021 Akron - Home

