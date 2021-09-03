How to Watch Michigan State vs Northwestern

Year 17 of the Pat Fitzgerald era kicks off as the Wildcats play host to Big Ten foe Michigan State.

Northwestern posted an undefeated home record a year ago and will look to repeat history when the Wildcats host Michigan State in the season and conference opener Friday night at Ryan Field.

The last two times Northwestern opened the regular season against a Big Ten opponent, the Wildcats have gone on to win the West Division and played in the Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan State struggled through the first year under head coach Mel Tucker, posting a disappointing 2-5 record in 2020. One of those wins came against Northwestern, the Wildcats lone regular-season loss a year ago.

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

TV Channel: ESPN

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Hunter Johnson takes over the helm of the Northwestern offense after being named the starter on August 17. Johnson, Indiana’s Mr. Football in 2016 and the top-rated QB in the 2017 class by ESPN, started his career at Clemson playing in seven games as a true freshman before transferring to Evanston.

Michigan State returns 17 starters from last year and welcomes in 20 transfers, including a pair of defenders in linebacker Quavaris Crouch (Tennessee) and defensive back Drew Jordan (Duke) plus starting QB Anthony Russo. The grad transfer from Temple threw for 6292 yards and 44 touchdowns in his three seasons in Philadelphia, including a career-high 21 in 2019.

Friday’s game marks the 60th meeting between Michigan State and Northwestern. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 39-20, including a 20-11 record in Evanston. MSU has won six of the last seven meetings at Ryan Field.

