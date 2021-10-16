    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) grabs the ankle of Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will clash with a fellow Big Ten team when they go to the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan State and Indiana Stats

    • The Spartans put up 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers surrender (28.2).
    • This year, the Spartans have five turnovers, one fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (6).
    • The Hoosiers have averaged 4.5 more points this year (23.8) than the Spartans have allowed (19.3).
    • The Hoosiers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,576 yards (262.7 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 128 times for 903 yards (150.5 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 37 carries for 183 yards (30.5 per game).
    • Jayden Reed's team-high 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has put up a 490-yard season so far (81.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.
    • Tre Mosley has hauled in 20 receptions for 310 yards (51.7 ypg) this season.

    Indiana Players to Watch

    • Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (187.8 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 102 times for 386 yards (77.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has racked up 28 carries for 103 yards (20.6 per game).
    • Ty Fryfogle's team-leading 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Peyton Hendershot has caught 20 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 11 receptions have netted him 150 yards (50.0 ypg).

    Michigan State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Nebraska

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 48-31

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Rutgers

    W 31-13

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Home

    Indiana Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 38-24

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 33-31

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Penn State

    L 24-0

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Michigan State at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

