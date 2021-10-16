Oct 2, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) grabs the ankle of Indiana Hoosiers running back Stephen Carr (5) during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will clash with a fellow Big Ten team when they go to the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Michigan State and Indiana Stats

The Spartans put up 8.5 more points per game (36.7) than the Hoosiers surrender (28.2).

This year, the Spartans have five turnovers, one fewer than the Hoosiers have takeaways (6).

The Hoosiers have averaged 4.5 more points this year (23.8) than the Spartans have allowed (19.3).

The Hoosiers have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Spartans.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,576 yards (262.7 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 79 rushing yards (13.2 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has carried the ball 128 times for 903 yards (150.5 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 37 carries for 183 yards (30.5 per game).

Jayden Reed's team-high 492 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has put up a 490-yard season so far (81.7 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes.

Tre Mosley has hauled in 20 receptions for 310 yards (51.7 ypg) this season.

Indiana Players to Watch

Michael Penix Jr. has 939 passing yards (187.8 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 53.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Stephen Carr, has carried the ball 102 times for 386 yards (77.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Tim Baldwin Jr. has racked up 28 carries for 103 yards (20.6 per game).

Ty Fryfogle's team-leading 272 receiving yards (54.4 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Peyton Hendershot has caught 20 passes for 268 yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

D.J. Matthews Jr.'s 11 receptions have netted him 150 yards (50.0 ypg).

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Nebraska W 23-20 Home 10/2/2021 Western Kentucky W 48-31 Home 10/9/2021 Rutgers W 31-13 Away 10/16/2021 Indiana - Away 10/30/2021 Michigan - Home 11/6/2021 Purdue - Away 11/13/2021 Maryland - Home

Indiana Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Cincinnati L 38-24 Home 9/25/2021 Western Kentucky W 33-31 Away 10/2/2021 Penn State L 24-0 Away 10/16/2021 Michigan State - Home 10/23/2021 Ohio State - Home 10/30/2021 Maryland - Away 11/6/2021 Michigan - Away

