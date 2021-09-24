Sep 18, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Elijah Roberts (99) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Spartan Stadium

Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -5 52

Michigan State and Nebraska Stats

The Spartans average 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers surrender per outing (15.8).

This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).

The Cornhuskers have scored 29.5 points per game this year, 12.2 more than the Spartans have given up.

The Cornhuskers have five giveaways this season, while the Spartans have five takeaways .

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 726 passing yards (242.0 ypg) on 48-of-77 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 493 yards (164.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has racked up 23 carries for 132 yards (44.0 per game).

Jayden Reed's team-high 277 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has racked up 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.

Tre Mosley's seven receptions have netted him 123 yards (41.0 ypg).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 290 yards (72.5 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

This season Markese Stepp has taken 30 carries for 128 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Samori Toure's team-high 333 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.

Austin Allen has put together a 135-yard season so far (33.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.

Omar Manning's seven catches have yielded 132 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

