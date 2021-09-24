The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Spartan Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Nebraska
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-5
52
Michigan State and Nebraska Stats
- The Spartans average 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers surrender per outing (15.8).
- This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).
- The Cornhuskers have scored 29.5 points per game this year, 12.2 more than the Spartans have given up.
- The Cornhuskers have five giveaways this season, while the Spartans have five takeaways .
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 726 passing yards (242.0 ypg) on 48-of-77 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 493 yards (164.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Jordon Simmons has racked up 23 carries for 132 yards (44.0 per game).
- Jayden Reed's team-high 277 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Jalen Nailor has racked up 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.
- Tre Mosley's seven receptions have netted him 123 yards (41.0 ypg).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 290 yards (72.5 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- This season Markese Stepp has taken 30 carries for 128 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Samori Toure's team-high 333 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Austin Allen has put together a 135-yard season so far (33.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.
- Omar Manning's seven catches have yielded 132 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Nebraska at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2021-09-25T23:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)