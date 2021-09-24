September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball around Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Elijah Roberts (99) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) play on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Spartan Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan State

-5

52

Michigan State and Nebraska Stats

  • The Spartans average 39.3 points per game, 23.5 more than the Cornhuskers surrender per outing (15.8).
  • This year, the Spartans have two turnovers, three fewer than the Cornhuskers have takeaways (5).
  • The Cornhuskers have scored 29.5 points per game this year, 12.2 more than the Spartans have given up.
  • The Cornhuskers have five giveaways this season, while the Spartans have five takeaways .

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Payton Thorne leads Michigan State with 726 passing yards (242.0 ypg) on 48-of-77 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 51 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 493 yards (164.3 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jordon Simmons has racked up 23 carries for 132 yards (44.0 per game).
  • Jayden Reed's team-high 277 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Jalen Nailor has racked up 141 receiving yards (47.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes this year.
  • Tre Mosley's seven receptions have netted him 123 yards (41.0 ypg).

Nebraska Players to Watch

  • Adrian Martinez has thrown for 1,017 yards (254.3 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also run for 290 yards (72.5 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
  • This season Markese Stepp has taken 30 carries for 128 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Samori Toure's team-high 333 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Austin Allen has put together a 135-yard season so far (33.8 receiving yards per game), hauling in 13 passes.
  • Omar Manning's seven catches have yielded 132 yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Nebraska at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2021-09-25T23:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

