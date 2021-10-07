Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Jamier Wright-Collins (8) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cade Kacherski (46) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will take on a familiar opponent as they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium, in a Big Ten clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: SHI Stadium

Michigan State and Rutgers Stats

The Spartans put up 37.8 points per game, 16.6 more than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (21.2).

The Spartans have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have forced (8).

The Scarlet Knights have averaged 9.2 more points this season (29.8) than the Spartans have allowed (20.6).

The Scarlet Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have eight takeaways .

Michigan State Players to Watch

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,236 yards (247.2 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 77 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 680 yards (136.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Jordon Simmons has racked up 179 yards (35.8 per game) on 36 carries.

Jayden Reed's team-leading 463 receiving yards (92.6 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jalen Nailor has reeled in 18 passes for 269 yards (53.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tre Mosley's 16 catches have netted him 250 yards (50.0 ypg).

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 907 passing yards (181.4 ypg) on 93-of-138 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 141 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 40 carries.

The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 72 times for 276 yards (55.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.

Aron Cruickshank has collected 206 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Brandon Sanders' 12 receptions have netted him 134 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Michigan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Miami W 38-17 Away 9/25/2021 Nebraska W 23-20 Home 10/2/2021 Western Kentucky W 48-31 Home 10/9/2021 Rutgers - Away 10/16/2021 Indiana - Away 10/30/2021 Michigan - Home 11/6/2021 Purdue - Away

Rutgers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Delaware W 45-13 Home 9/25/2021 Michigan L 20-13 Away 10/2/2021 Ohio State L 52-13 Home 10/9/2021 Michigan State - Home 10/16/2021 Northwestern - Away 10/30/2021 Illinois - Away 11/6/2021 Wisconsin - Home

