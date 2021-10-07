    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Jamier Wright-Collins (8) is tackled by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cade Kacherski (46) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will take on a familiar opponent as they visit the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at SHI Stadium, in a Big Ten clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rutgers vs. Michigan State

    Michigan State and Rutgers Stats

    • The Spartans put up 37.8 points per game, 16.6 more than the Scarlet Knights give up per outing (21.2).
    • The Spartans have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Scarlet Knights have forced (8).
    • The Scarlet Knights have averaged 9.2 more points this season (29.8) than the Spartans have allowed (20.6).
    • The Scarlet Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Spartans have eight takeaways .

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,236 yards (247.2 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 63.1% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 77 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 680 yards (136.0 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jordon Simmons has racked up 179 yards (35.8 per game) on 36 carries.
    • Jayden Reed's team-leading 463 receiving yards (92.6 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jalen Nailor has reeled in 18 passes for 269 yards (53.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Tre Mosley's 16 catches have netted him 250 yards (50.0 ypg).

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • Noah Vedral leads Rutgers with 907 passing yards (181.4 ypg) on 93-of-138 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 141 rushing yards (28.2 ypg) on 40 carries.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaih Pacheco, has carried the ball 72 times for 276 yards (55.2 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • Bo Melton's 249 receiving yards (49.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Aron Cruickshank has collected 206 receiving yards (41.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Brandon Sanders' 12 receptions have netted him 134 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Michigan State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Miami

    W 38-17

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Nebraska

    W 23-20

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 48-31

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Indiana

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    Rutgers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Delaware

    W 45-13

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Michigan

    L 20-13

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Ohio State

    L 52-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Michigan State at Rutgers

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

