    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 11 Michigan State looks to stay undefeated when it visits a Rutgers team that has gotten off to a hot start this fall.
    Author:

    There's been no shortage of hoopla in the Big Ten to start this season. Between Michigan, Penn State and Iowa jumping up into the Top 10 and surprising losses for Ohio State and Wisconsin, there has been lots of things to discuss.

    Through it all, No. 11 Michigan State has gotten off to an under-the-radar 5-0 start.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: Big Ten Network

    You can stream the Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan State's hot start is powered by its highly efficient offense. The Spartans' 7.13 yards per play ranks seventh in the nation, and their 37.8 points per game is 18th.

    At the center of that offense is junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation with 680 rushing yards in five games. Last week, Walker piled up 126 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against Western Kentucky.

    Lining up opposite the Spartans this week will be a Rutgers team that has proved to be a tough out this season. After a 3-0 start to the season, the Scarlet Knights took No. 9 Michigan to the brink two weeks ago before falling 20-17 in Ann Arbor. Last week, they were on the wrong side of a 52-13 decision at Ohio State.

    Saturday's meeting is the 13th all-time between the two schools in football. Michigan State has an 8-4 advantage in the series, but Rutgers took the win last year, snapping what was a six-game Michigan State winning streak. 

    Kickoff in Piscataway is set for noon.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16749736
    Golf

    How to Watch Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16733156
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Toledo

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16536777
    Other

    How to Watch Michelin GT Challenge at VIR

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881574
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16901629
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16904955
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16905909
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_16894318
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Florida

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_15049240
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch South Carolina at Tennessee

    16 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy