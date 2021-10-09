No. 11 Michigan State looks to stay undefeated when it visits a Rutgers team that has gotten off to a hot start this fall.

There's been no shortage of hoopla in the Big Ten to start this season. Between Michigan, Penn State and Iowa jumping up into the Top 10 and surprising losses for Ohio State and Wisconsin, there has been lots of things to discuss.

Through it all, No. 11 Michigan State has gotten off to an under-the-radar 5-0 start.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Michigan State's hot start is powered by its highly efficient offense. The Spartans' 7.13 yards per play ranks seventh in the nation, and their 37.8 points per game is 18th.

At the center of that offense is junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation with 680 rushing yards in five games. Last week, Walker piled up 126 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries against Western Kentucky.

Lining up opposite the Spartans this week will be a Rutgers team that has proved to be a tough out this season. After a 3-0 start to the season, the Scarlet Knights took No. 9 Michigan to the brink two weeks ago before falling 20-17 in Ann Arbor. Last week, they were on the wrong side of a 52-13 decision at Ohio State.

Saturday's meeting is the 13th all-time between the two schools in football. Michigan State has an 8-4 advantage in the series, but Rutgers took the win last year, snapping what was a six-game Michigan State winning streak.

Kickoff in Piscataway is set for noon.

