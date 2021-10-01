Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 11, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Kye Robichaux (33) carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2) visit the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Spartan Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan State

-10.5

64.5

Michigan State and Western Kentucky Stats

  • The Spartans rack up 4.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Hilltoppers give up (30.7).
  • The Spartans have three giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have three takeaways .
  • The Hilltoppers have put an average of 41.7 points per game on the board this year, 23.7 more than the 18 the Spartans have surrendered.
  • The Hilltoppers have two giveaways this season, while the Spartans have seven takeaways .

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Payton Thorne has thrown for 909 yards (227.3 ypg) to lead Michigan State, completing 62% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 46 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Kenneth Walker III has carried the ball 76 times for a team-high 554 yards (138.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Jordon Simmons has piled up 145 yards (36.3 per game) on 26 attempts.
  • Jayden Reed's team-high 336 receiving yards (84 yards per game) have come on 16 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Tre Mosley has totaled 193 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game), hauling in 13 passes this year.
  • Jalen Nailor has hauled in 10 grabs for 141 yards (35.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Bailey Zappe leads Western Kentucky with 1,224 passing yards (408 ypg) on 87-of-119 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Adam Cofield's team-high 82 rushing yards (27.3 per game) have come on 23 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Noah Whittington has racked up 74 yards (24.7 per game) on 14 attempts.
  • Jerreth Sterns' 360 receiving yards (120 yards per game) lead the team. He has 23 receptions with four touchdowns.
  • Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 219 receiving yards (73 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Malachi Corley's 20 receptions are good enough for 184 yards (61.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Western Kentucky at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

