How to Watch Michigan State at Indiana

    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State tries to protect its perfect record and Top 10 ranking when it faces Indiana in a Big Ten Battle.
    Coming into the 2021 college football season, Indiana was expected to be a contender in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have started the season with a 2-3 record, but they will have a tough matchup and a big opportunity this week when they host No. 10 Michigan State.

    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers:

    Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

    You can live stream the Michigan State at Indiana game online with fuboTV:

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent, but the Hoosiers have gotten off to a rough start. They lost to then-No. 19 Iowa, then-No. 8 Cincinnati and then-No. 4 Penn State. All three of those losses were against very tough opponents, so they need to make this opportunity against the Spartans count.

    Michigan State, on the other hand, comes in as the No. 10 team in the nation. The Spartans sport a 6-0 record coming into this matchup. So far this season, their only true test came against then-No. 24 Miami, and they defeated the Hurricanes by a final score of 38-17.

    The Hoosiers expected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to put up big numbers this season. However, he has completed just 53.7% of his pass attempts for 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.

    For the Spartans, quarterback Payton Thorne has been a beast. He has a 62.4% completion percentage and has racked up 1,575 yards, 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Thorne has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.

    

