October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan goes on the road for the first time this year looking to stay perfect on the season when it faces Wisconsin.
Author:

Michigan heads to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon looking to stay unbeaten after winning its first four games at home. The Wolverines are a somewhat surprising 4-0 in the year and have climbed all the way up to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.

How to Watch: Michigan at Wisconsin

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream the Michigan at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan looked dominant in its first three games but struggled in the second half against Rutgers last Saturday. After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines were outscored by the Scarlet Knights 10-0 in the second half.

The Wolverines will figure out just how good they are when they head to Wisconsin to take on a Badgers defense that is one of the best in the Big Ten.

The Badgers may have one of the best defenses, but they have really struggled on offense this year. They dropped their opener against Penn State when they could only manage 10 points and then struggled against Notre Dame last week, only scoring 13.

Wisconsin has had one of the toughest schedules of any team in the country to start the year, and it is just 1-2.

Michigan has been one of the top teams in rushing this year, but the Badgers' defense is great at stopping the run. This has all the makings of a tough low-scoring game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
4
2021

Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16874096
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia

just now
USATSI_16827308
NCAA Football

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois

just now
USATSI_16825357
NCAA Football

How to Watch Texas at TCU

just now
USATSI_16846852
NCAA Football

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

just now
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs between Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

just now
USATSI_15147508
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

just now
USATSI_16778552
NCAA Football

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue

just now
Soccer Fans 2
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg in Canada

1 hour ago
USATSI_16749592
High School Football

How to Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy