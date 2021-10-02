Michigan goes on the road for the first time this year looking to stay perfect on the season when it faces Wisconsin.

Michigan heads to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon looking to stay unbeaten after winning its first four games at home. The Wolverines are a somewhat surprising 4-0 in the year and have climbed all the way up to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.

How to Watch: Michigan at Wisconsin

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream the Michigan at Wisconsin match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan looked dominant in its first three games but struggled in the second half against Rutgers last Saturday. After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines were outscored by the Scarlet Knights 10-0 in the second half.

The Wolverines will figure out just how good they are when they head to Wisconsin to take on a Badgers defense that is one of the best in the Big Ten.

The Badgers may have one of the best defenses, but they have really struggled on offense this year. They dropped their opener against Penn State when they could only manage 10 points and then struggled against Notre Dame last week, only scoring 13.

Wisconsin has had one of the toughest schedules of any team in the country to start the year, and it is just 1-2.

Michigan has been one of the top teams in rushing this year, but the Badgers' defense is great at stopping the run. This has all the makings of a tough low-scoring game.

Regional restrictions may apply.