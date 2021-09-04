How to Watch Western Michigan at Michigan

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines look to rebound from a losing season in 2020.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces heightened scrutiny to start this season.

The Wolverines finished 2-4 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season and they will look to get back on track starting with Saturday's game against Western Michigan.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Michigan should control the game against their intrastate opponent. If they do, Saturday's contest will provide a tune-up before their second game against No. 20 Washington.

Western Michigan makes the 100-mile across the state looking to pull off an upset. When the Broncos last played the Wolverines in 2018, they lost to them 49-3.

These two teams have played seven times and the Wolverines have won all of them.

