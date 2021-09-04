How to Watch Western Michigan at Michigan

How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces heightened scrutiny to start this season.
The Wolverines finished 2-4 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season and they will look to get back on track starting with Saturday's game against Western Michigan.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Michigan should control the game against their intrastate opponent. If they do, Saturday's contest will provide a tune-up before their second game against No. 20 Washington.
Western Michigan makes the 100-mile across the state looking to pull off an upset. When the Broncos last played the Wolverines in 2018, they lost to them 49-3.
These two teams have played seven times and the Wolverines have won all of them.
