How to Watch Western Michigan at Michigan

September 4, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Wolverines: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines look to rebound from a losing season in 2020.
Author:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faces heightened scrutiny to start this season.

The Wolverines finished 2-4 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season and they will look to get back on track starting with Saturday's game against Western Michigan.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan should control the game against their intrastate opponent. If they do, Saturday's contest will provide a tune-up before their second game against No. 20 Washington.

Western Michigan makes the 100-mile across the state looking to pull off an upset. When the Broncos last played the Wolverines in 2018, they lost to them 49-3.

These two teams have played seven times and the Wolverines have won all of them.

Regional restrictions may apply.

