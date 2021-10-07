Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in a Big Ten battle. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Memorial Stadium

Michigan and Nebraska Stats

This year, the Wolverines rack up 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers surrender (15.5).

The Wolverines have turned the ball over one time this season, six fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (7).

The Cornhuskers have averaged 19.5 more points scored this year (32.3) than the Wolverines have allowed (12.8).

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Wolverines have forced (6).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has thrown for 731 yards (146.2 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 61.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 521 yards (104.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Hassan Haskins has piled up 369 yards (73.8 per game) on 80 carries with six touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's 245 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with three touchdowns.

Daylen Baldwin has collected 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in six passes this year.

Roman Wilson's nine receptions have netted him 145 yards (29.0 ypg).

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 1,467 passing yards (244.5 ypg) on 100-of-150 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 399 rushing yards (66.5 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

This season Rahmir Johnson has rushed for 231 yards (38.5 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Samori Toure's 481 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and three touchdowns.

Zavier Betts has racked up 187 receiving yards (31.2 yards per game), reeling in 13 passes this year.

Omar Manning's 13 receptions have netted him 175 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Northern Illinois W 63-10 Home 9/25/2021 Rutgers W 20-13 Home 10/2/2021 Wisconsin W 38-17 Away 10/9/2021 Nebraska - Away 10/23/2021 Northwestern - Home 10/30/2021 Michigan State - Away 11/6/2021 Indiana - Home

Nebraska Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Oklahoma L 23-16 Away 9/25/2021 Michigan State L 23-20 Away 10/2/2021 Northwestern W 56-7 Home 10/9/2021 Michigan - Home 10/16/2021 Minnesota - Away 10/30/2021 Purdue - Home 11/6/2021 Ohio State - Home

