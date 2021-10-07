The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in a Big Ten battle. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium
Michigan and Nebraska Stats
- This year, the Wolverines rack up 24.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Cornhuskers surrender (15.5).
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over one time this season, six fewer than the Cornhuskers have forced (7).
- The Cornhuskers have averaged 19.5 more points scored this year (32.3) than the Wolverines have allowed (12.8).
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Wolverines have forced (6).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Cade McNamara has thrown for 731 yards (146.2 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 61.7% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes this season.
- Blake Corum has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 521 yards (104.2 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Hassan Haskins has piled up 369 yards (73.8 per game) on 80 carries with six touchdowns.
- Cornelius Johnson's 245 receiving yards (49.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 10 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Daylen Baldwin has collected 155 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in six passes this year.
- Roman Wilson's nine receptions have netted him 145 yards (29.0 ypg).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 1,467 passing yards (244.5 ypg) on 100-of-150 passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 399 rushing yards (66.5 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.
- This season Rahmir Johnson has rushed for 231 yards (38.5 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.
- Samori Toure's 481 receiving yards (80.2 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Zavier Betts has racked up 187 receiving yards (31.2 yards per game), reeling in 13 passes this year.
- Omar Manning's 13 receptions have netted him 175 yards (29.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Northern Illinois
W 63-10
Home
9/25/2021
Rutgers
W 20-13
Home
10/2/2021
Wisconsin
W 38-17
Away
10/9/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
10/23/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
10/30/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Indiana
-
Home
Nebraska Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Oklahoma
L 23-16
Away
9/25/2021
Michigan State
L 23-20
Away
10/2/2021
Northwestern
W 56-7
Home
10/9/2021
Michigan
-
Home
10/16/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
10/30/2021
Purdue
-
Home
11/6/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
