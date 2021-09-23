Michigan vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) breaks a tackle by Delaware Fightin Blue Hens linebacker Liam Trainer (11) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Michigan Stadium

Betting Information for Michigan vs. Rutgers

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -20.5 49.5

Michigan and Rutgers Stats

This year, the Wolverines put up 35.7 more points per game (47) than the Scarlet Knights allow (11.3).

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

The Scarlet Knights, on average, score 29.7 more points (41) than the Wolverines allow (11.3).

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over zero times, two fewer times than the Wolverines have forced turnovers (2).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara has thrown for 371 yards (123.7 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Blake Corum's team-high 407 rushing yards (135.7 per game) have come on 48 carries, with seven touchdowns this year. He's also added six catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Hassan Haskins has collected 281 yards (93.7 per game) on 49 attempts with four touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's team-leading 165 receiving yards (55 yards per game) have come on six receptions with one touchdown.

Daylen Baldwin has collected 92 receiving yards (30.7 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in four passes this year.

Ronnie Bell's one catch has netted him 76 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Noah Vedral has thrown for 599 yards (199.7 ypg) to lead Rutgers, completing 72.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 60 yards (20 ypg) on 21 carries.

Isaih Pacheco's team-high 161 rushing yards (53.7 per game) have come on 46 carries, with three touchdowns this year.

Bo Melton's 223 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Brandon Sanders has collected 87 receiving yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes this year.

Aron Cruickshank's 10 grabs have netted him 72 yards (24 ypg).

