How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 9 Michigan goes on the road for a second straight week looking to stay undefeated in a Big Ten showdown against Nebraska on Saturday night.
    Michigan went on the road for the first time this season when it played in Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. For the first time in 20 years, the Wolverines left Wisconsin with a win by dominating the second half in a 38-17.

    How to Watch: Michigan at Nebraska

    Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (WAPT - Jackson, MS)

    Live stream Michigan at Nebraska on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win kept the Wolverines undefeated on the year at 5-0. Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy combined to throw for 253 yards and three touchdowns. With Wisconsin shutting down the run game, the Wolverines were able to throw the ball enough to come out with the easy win.

    Nebraska awaits the Wolverines, looking for its biggest win of the year. The Cornhuskers stumbled out of the gate, losing to Illinois in their opener, but have since played good football.

    Their other losses were a 23-20 overtime loss to undefeated Michigan State and a 23-16 loss to Oklahoma. The Cornhuskers' schedule has been tough, and it doesn't get any easier with the Wolverines coming to town.

    The Cornhuskers' defense has played well and will be tough for the Wolverines to score on, but they proved last week they could score on a good defense in the Badgers.

    Nebraska is playing with a little more swagger and will be ready for the Wolverines.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (WAPT - Jackson, MS)
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
