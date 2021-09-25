No. 19 Michigan hosts Rutgers on Saturday in a battle of Big Ten unbeatens.

Michigan and Rutgers are both red hot heading into their matchup in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Both teams are 3-0, having beaten three non-conference opponents to start the season.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

You can stream the Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Among Michigan's win in their 31-10 defeat of Washington in Week 2. They've also topped Western Michigan and Northern Illinois.

Rutgers had a Power Five win in Week 2 as well, as they went on the road to beat Syracuse 17-7. That game was sandwiched between wins over Temple and Delaware at home.

Expect Michigan to keep the ball on the ground early and often. The Wolverines have the nation's top rushing attack, averaging 350.3 rushing yards per game. Sophomore running back Blake Corum has run for 407 yards through three games - the third-most in the country.

As 20-point underdogs, Rutgers will be looking for hidden possessions in order to flip the game. Reigning Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week Aron Cruickshank could help with that - the junior had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown last week. It was Cruickshank's fifth career return touchdown (four kickoffs, one punt), which is tied for second-most among active FBS players.

It will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff from The Big House on Saturday. You can watch the game on ABC.

Regional restrictions may apply.