The Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wisconsin and Michigan Stats
- The Badgers put up 19.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the Wolverines allow per outing (11.8).
- The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- The Wolverines have scored 40.3 points per game this season, 19.0 more than the Badgers have given up.
- The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Graham Mertz has thrown for 566 yards (188.7 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and six interceptions this season.
- Chez Mellusi's team-high 319 rushing yards (106.3 per game) have come on 69 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).
- This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 21 carries for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- Danny Davis III's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions.
- Kendric Pryor has grabbed 11 passes for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jake Ferguson's 13 receptions have netted him 80 yards (26.7 ypg).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 534 passing yards (133.5 ypg) on 33-of-53 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 69 times for 475 yards (118.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Hassan Haskins has rushed for 322 yards (80.5 per game) on 61 carries with six touchdowns.
- Cornelius Johnson's team-high 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.
- Daylen Baldwin has put up a 99-yard season so far (24.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in five passes.
- Ronnie Bell's one catch has netted him 76 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Wisconsin Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Penn State
L 16-10
Home
9/11/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 34-7
Home
9/25/2021
Notre Dame
L 41-13
Home
10/2/2021
Michigan
-
Home
10/9/2021
Illinois
-
Away
10/16/2021
Army
-
Home
10/23/2021
Purdue
-
Away
Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Washington
W 31-10
Home
9/18/2021
Northern Illinois
W 63-10
Home
9/25/2021
Rutgers
W 20-13
Home
10/2/2021
Wisconsin
-
Away
10/9/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
10/23/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
10/30/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
How To Watch
October
2
2021
Michigan at Wisconsin
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)