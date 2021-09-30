Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) takes a knee in the end zone before playing against Notre Dame Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211707djp

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin and Michigan Stats

The Badgers put up 19.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the Wolverines allow per outing (11.8).

The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (3) this season.

The Wolverines have scored 40.3 points per game this season, 19.0 more than the Badgers have given up.

The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Graham Mertz has thrown for 566 yards (188.7 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and six interceptions this season.

Chez Mellusi's team-high 319 rushing yards (106.3 per game) have come on 69 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).

This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 21 carries for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Danny Davis III's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions.

Kendric Pryor has grabbed 11 passes for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jake Ferguson's 13 receptions have netted him 80 yards (26.7 ypg).

Michigan Players to Watch

Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 534 passing yards (133.5 ypg) on 33-of-53 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 69 times for 475 yards (118.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Hassan Haskins has rushed for 322 yards (80.5 per game) on 61 carries with six touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson's team-high 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Daylen Baldwin has put up a 99-yard season so far (24.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in five passes.

Ronnie Bell's one catch has netted him 76 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Penn State L 16-10 Home 9/11/2021 Eastern Michigan W 34-7 Home 9/25/2021 Notre Dame L 41-13 Home 10/2/2021 Michigan - Home 10/9/2021 Illinois - Away 10/16/2021 Army - Home 10/23/2021 Purdue - Away

Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Washington W 31-10 Home 9/18/2021 Northern Illinois W 63-10 Home 9/25/2021 Rutgers W 20-13 Home 10/2/2021 Wisconsin - Away 10/9/2021 Nebraska - Away 10/23/2021 Northwestern - Home 10/30/2021 Michigan State - Away

