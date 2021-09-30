September 30, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wisconsin Badgers running back Jalen Berger (8) takes a knee in the end zone before playing against Notre Dame Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Badgersvsnotredame 0925211707djp

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Wisconsin and Michigan Stats

  • The Badgers put up 19.0 points per game, 7.2 more than the Wolverines allow per outing (11.8).
  • The Badgers have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Wolverines have forced a turnover (3) this season.
  • The Wolverines have scored 40.3 points per game this season, 19.0 more than the Badgers have given up.
  • The Wolverines have zero giveaways this season, while the Badgers have two takeaways .

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Graham Mertz has thrown for 566 yards (188.7 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and six interceptions this season.
  • Chez Mellusi's team-high 319 rushing yards (106.3 per game) have come on 69 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added four catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game).
  • This season Isaac Guerendo has piled up 21 carries for 153 yards (51.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Danny Davis III's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions.
  • Kendric Pryor has grabbed 11 passes for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Jake Ferguson's 13 receptions have netted him 80 yards (26.7 ypg).

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Cade McNamara leads Michigan with 534 passing yards (133.5 ypg) on 33-of-53 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 69 times for 475 yards (118.8 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
  • This season Hassan Haskins has rushed for 322 yards (80.5 per game) on 61 carries with six touchdowns.
  • Cornelius Johnson's team-high 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.
  • Daylen Baldwin has put up a 99-yard season so far (24.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in five passes.
  • Ronnie Bell's one catch has netted him 76 yards (19.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wisconsin Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Penn State

L 16-10

Home

9/11/2021

Eastern Michigan

W 34-7

Home

9/25/2021

Notre Dame

L 41-13

Home

10/2/2021

Michigan

-

Home

10/9/2021

Illinois

-

Away

10/16/2021

Army

-

Home

10/23/2021

Purdue

-

Away

Michigan Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Washington

W 31-10

Home

9/18/2021

Northern Illinois

W 63-10

Home

9/25/2021

Rutgers

W 20-13

Home

10/2/2021

Wisconsin

-

Away

10/9/2021

Nebraska

-

Away

10/23/2021

Northwestern

-

Home

10/30/2021

Michigan State

-

Away

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Michigan at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
