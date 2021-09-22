Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Calvin Camp (5) celebrates his score against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA foes meet when the Charlotte 49ers (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Charlotte vs. Middle Tennessee

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte and Middle Tennessee Stats

This year, the 49ers rack up just 0.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Blue Raiders give up (25.7).

This year, the 49ers have three turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (7).

The Blue Raiders, on average, are scoring 6.4 more points per game this year (25.7) than the 49ers are allowing (19.3).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (5).

Charlotte Players to Watch

Chris Reynolds has 585 passing yards (195.0 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 56% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 111 rushing yards (37.0 ypg) on 22 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Calvin Camp has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 160 yards (53.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Shadrick Byrd has racked up 126 yards (42.0 per game) on 35 carries with one touchdown, while also grabbing four passes for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Grant Dubose's team-high 209 receiving yards (69.7 yards per game) have come on 11 receptions with two touchdowns.

Victor Tucker has grabbed 13 passes for 177 yards (59.0 yards per game) this year.

Taylor Thompson's seven grabs have netted him 76 yards (25.3 ypg).

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Bailey Hockman leads Middle Tennessee with 463 passing yards (154.3 ypg) on 41-of-66 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Amir Rasul, has carried the ball 29 times for 80 yards (26.7 per game) this year.

This season Chaton Mobley has racked up 15 carries for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jimmy Marshall's team-high 177 receiving yards (59.0 yards per game) have come on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Jaylin Lane has racked up 121 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in eight passes this year.

Jarrin Pierce's nine catches are good enough for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Charlotte Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/3/2021 Duke W 31-28 Home 9/11/2021 Gardner-Webb W 38-10 Home 9/18/2021 Georgia State L 20-9 Away 9/24/2021 Middle Tennessee - Home 10/2/2021 Illinois - Away 10/8/2021 Florida International - Away 10/21/2021 Florida Atlantic - Home

Middle Tennessee Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Monmouth W 50-15 Home 9/11/2021 Virginia Tech L 35-14 Away 9/18/2021 UTSA L 27-13 Away 9/24/2021 Charlotte - Away 10/2/2021 Marshall - Home 10/9/2021 Liberty - Away 10/22/2021 UConn - Away

