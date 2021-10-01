Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

October 1, 2021
How to Watch Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Marshall Thundering Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) dives into the endzone for the score as tight end Xavier Gaines (11) celebrates during the second half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) face a fellow C-USA opponent when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Stadium: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Marshall

-10

65.5

Marshall and Middle Tennessee Stats

  • This year, the Thundering Herd average 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders surrender (29.8).
  • The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Blue Raiders have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • The Blue Raiders, on average, score 6.5 more points (29) than the Thundering Herd allow (22.5).
  • This season the Blue Raiders have three turnovers, four fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (7).

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Grant Wells has thrown for 1,383 yards (345.8 ypg) to lead Marshall, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 63 times for 376 yards (94 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 65 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Sheldon Evans has rushed for 99 yards (24.8 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching nine passes for 113 yards (28.3 per game).
  • Corey Gammage's 356 receiving yards (89 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions.
  • Xavier Gaines has put together a 238-yard season so far (59.5 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.
  • Talik Keaton's 13 catches have netted him 215 yards (53.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Chase Cunningham has thrown for 638 yards (159.5 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 67.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes this season. He's also run for 71 yards (17.8 ypg) on 16 carries.
  • Amir Rasul has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 92 yards (23 per game) this year.
  • Jimmy Marshall's 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 17 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jarrin Pierce has totaled 185 receiving yards (46.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes this year.
  • Jaylin Lane's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 165 yards (41.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Marshall at Middle Tennessee State

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
