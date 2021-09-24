Who will come out on top in this Conference USA football battle between Middle Tennessee States and Charlotte?

Middle Tennessee State (1-2) heads on the road Friday to take on Conference USA foe Charlotte (2-1). Both teams are coming off of losses and will look to change their momentum in this contest.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Charlotte:

Game Date: Sep. 24, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET



TV: CBS Sports Network

Charlotte fell 20-7 to Georgia State last week. The game marked the first this season in which the 49ers didn't score at least 31 points, as the Georgia State defense shut them down.

Quarterback Chris Reynolds threw a 36-yard touchdown to Elijah Spencer for Charlotte's only score, but Reynolds finished with just 158 passing yards on the day.

Reynolds, a former walk-on, is the program's all-time leading passer with 5,627 yards. He is one touchdown pass shy of tying Matt Johnson for the program's all-time touchdown record.

The Blue Raiders enter Friday's game fresh off a 27-13 loss to UTSA. After scoring 50 points in the opener against Monmouth, MTSU has failed to score more than 14 points in either of its last two games.

Reed Blankenship enters this game with 335 career tackles, putting him just 10 away from breaking the program record for tackles. The senior safety could reach that mark on Friday night.

This will be the fifth meeting between these programs. The Blue Raiders lead the series 4-1, but Charlotte won the most recent meeting 34-20 in 2019. Reynolds threw for 192 yards and a touchdown in that game and also added 103 yards and a score on the ground.

