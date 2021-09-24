September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will come out on top in this Conference USA football battle between Middle Tennessee States and Charlotte?
Author:

Middle Tennessee State (1-2) heads on the road Friday to take on Conference USA foe Charlotte (2-1). Both teams are coming off of losses and will look to change their momentum in this contest.

How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Charlotte:

Game Date: Sep. 24, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream the Middle Tennessee State at Charlotte game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Charlotte fell 20-7 to Georgia State last week. The game marked the first this season in which the 49ers didn't score at least 31 points, as the Georgia State defense shut them down. 

Quarterback Chris Reynolds threw a 36-yard touchdown to Elijah Spencer for Charlotte's only score, but Reynolds finished with just 158 passing yards on the day.

Reynolds, a former walk-on, is the program's all-time leading passer with 5,627 yards. He is one touchdown pass shy of tying Matt Johnson for the program's all-time touchdown record.

The Blue Raiders enter Friday's game fresh off a 27-13 loss to UTSA. After scoring 50 points in the opener against Monmouth, MTSU has failed to score more than 14 points in either of its last two games.

Reed Blankenship enters this game with 335 career tackles, putting him just 10 away from breaking the program record for tackles. The senior safety could reach that mark on Friday night.

This will be the fifth meeting between these programs. The Blue Raiders lead the series 4-1, but Charlotte won the most recent meeting 34-20 in 2019. Reynolds threw for 192 yards and a touchdown in that game and also added 103 yards and a score on the ground.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Middle Tennessee State at Charlotte

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16681213
NCAA Football

How to Watch Middle Tennessee State at Charlotte

2 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Marcus Carroll (23) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kyler McMichael (1) n the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Auburn vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

32 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Javion Hunt (21) rushes against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 45-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

32 minutes ago
Randy Moss talks with Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Cent02 7hmlz1hmeoi1cqfe8etz Original
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

33 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Lafayette Leopards quarterback Aaron Angelos (18) passes under pressure from Air Force Falcons defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) and offensive lineman Beau Bedard (75) defends in the third quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Lafayette vs. Pennsylvania: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

33 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis (28) gets wrapped up in the backfield by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

34 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) comes in to pressure New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

34 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) prepares for the first quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Bears led 7-0 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Chicago Bears
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

35 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two point conversion against the Utah Utes during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

San Diego State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy