September 25, 2021
How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs vs. Wayne State Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs host the Wayne State Wildcats in an inter-division battle among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams.
It will be a cross-division NSIC game on Saturday when Minnesota-Duluth hosts the Wayne State College at James S. Malosky Stadium. 

How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs. Wayne State:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Next Level Sports

You can stream the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs vs. Wayne State Wildcats game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota-Duluth enters the game 3-0, making it the only undefeated team left in the conference's North Division. All three wins have come against teams from the South.

Saturday will be another chance to pick up a win against a team from the South Division. Wayne State is 2-1 so far in 2021. Like the Bulldogs, all of its games to this point have been inter-division.

The Wildcats enter this game with momentum after a 48-0 beatdown of Minot State last week. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs barely escaped Winona State with their unbeaten record intact, getting by the Warriors 29-23.

With last year's Division-II season being canceled due to COVID-19, these two schools haven't met since 2019. The Bulldogs won that game at home, 21-7.

Saturday's contest kicks off at 7 p.m. ET. Tune in to see which team comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

