September 23, 2021
How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Bowling Green Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) takes a snap in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (1-2) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

Minnesota vs Bowling Green Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Minnesota

-31

51

Minnesota and Bowling Green Stats

  • The Golden Gophers average 30.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Falcons surrender per contest (23.3).
  • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Falcons have forced (5).
  • The average points scored by the Falcons this year, 17.3, is 6.4 fewer than the 23.7 the Golden Gophers have given up per game.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over three times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (5).

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Tanner Morgan leads Minnesota with 481 passing yards (160.3 ypg) on 33-of-59 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 70 times for 333 yards (111.0 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for 163 yards (54.3 per game) on 30 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (56.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Daniel Jackson has put together a 127-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 11 passes.
  • Chris Autman-Bell's four catches are good enough for 79 yards (26.3 ypg).

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Matt McDonald has 716 passing yards (238.7 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 71.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Nick Mosley has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 74 yards (24.7 per game) this year.
  • This season Terion Stewart has taken 19 carries for 41 yards (13.7 per game).
  • Austin Osborne's 153 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions.
  • Tyrone Broden has hauled in nine passes for 128 yards (42.7 yards per game) this year.
  • Christian Sims' 12 catches have yielded 126 yards (42.0 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Bowling Green at Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

