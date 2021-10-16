Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) are on the road for a Big Ten clash versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, October 16, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Nebraska vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -4 48.5

Nebraska and Minnesota Stats

This year, the Cornhuskers rack up 12.3 more points per game (31.9) than the Golden Gophers allow (19.6).

The Cornhuskers have nine giveaways this season, while the Golden Gophers have nine takeaways .

The Golden Gophers, on average, score 6.5 more points (24.4) than the Cornhuskers allow (17.9).

The Golden Gophers have five giveaways this season, while the Cornhuskers have eight takeaways .

Nebraska Players to Watch

Adrian Martinez leads Nebraska with 1,758 passing yards (251.1 ypg) on 118-of-178 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 437 rushing yards (62.4 ypg) on 86 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

This season Rahmir Johnson has piled up 298 yards (42.6 per game) on 72 carries with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 12 passes for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Samori Toure's 518 receiving yards (74.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with three touchdowns.

Austin Allen has put up a 222-yard season so far (31.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 19 passes.

Omar Manning has hauled in 15 catches for 195 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has thrown for 709 yards (141.8 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Treyson Potts, has carried the ball 112 times for 552 yards (110.4 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Mohamed Ibrahim has taken 30 carries for 163 yards (32.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected nine receptions and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has put up a 155-yard season so far (31.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes.

Mike Brown-Stephens' four grabs have netted him 139 yards (27.8 ypg).

