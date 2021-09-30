Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) takes a snap in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten battle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue and Minnesota Stats

The Boilermakers put up 26.3 points per game, 5.0 more than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (21.3).

This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).

The Golden Gophers have averaged 11.2 more points this year (25.5) than the Boilermakers have allowed (14.3).

This season the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

Jack Plummer leads Purdue with 840 passing yards (210.0 ypg) on 82-of-118 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Dylan Downing's team-high 131 rushing yards (32.8 per game) have come on 33 carries this year.

This season King Doerue has piled up 27 carries for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and one touchdown.

David Bell's 319 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Payne Durham has caught 18 passes for 209 yards (52.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jackson Anthrop's 19 grabs have yielded 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

Minnesota Players to Watch

Tanner Morgan has 540 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 52.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Treyson Potts has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 474 yards (118.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.

This season Mohamed Ibrahim has racked up 30 carries for 163 yards (40.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson has put up a 152-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.

Chris Autman-Bell's five grabs are good enough for 88 yards (22.0 ypg).

Purdue Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 UConn W 49-0 Away 9/18/2021 Notre Dame L 27-13 Away 9/25/2021 Illinois W 13-9 Home 10/2/2021 Minnesota - Home 10/16/2021 Iowa - Away 10/23/2021 Wisconsin - Home 10/30/2021 Nebraska - Away

Minnesota Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Miami (OH) W 31-26 Home 9/18/2021 Colorado W 30-0 Away 9/25/2021 Bowling Green L 14-10 Home 10/2/2021 Purdue - Away 10/16/2021 Nebraska - Home 10/23/2021 Maryland - Home 10/30/2021 Northwestern - Away

