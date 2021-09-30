September 30, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) takes a snap in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports



The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten battle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue and Minnesota Stats

  • The Boilermakers put up 26.3 points per game, 5.0 more than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (21.3).
  • This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).
  • The Golden Gophers have averaged 11.2 more points this year (25.5) than the Boilermakers have allowed (14.3).
  • This season the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Jack Plummer leads Purdue with 840 passing yards (210.0 ypg) on 82-of-118 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
  • Dylan Downing's team-high 131 rushing yards (32.8 per game) have come on 33 carries this year.
  • This season King Doerue has piled up 27 carries for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • David Bell's 319 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Payne Durham has caught 18 passes for 209 yards (52.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Jackson Anthrop's 19 grabs have yielded 172 yards (43.0 ypg).

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Tanner Morgan has 540 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 52.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Treyson Potts has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 474 yards (118.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
  • This season Mohamed Ibrahim has racked up 30 carries for 163 yards (40.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Daniel Jackson has put up a 152-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.
  • Chris Autman-Bell's five grabs are good enough for 88 yards (22.0 ypg).

Purdue Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

UConn

W 49-0

Away

9/18/2021

Notre Dame

L 27-13

Away

9/25/2021

Illinois

W 13-9

Home

10/2/2021

Minnesota

-

Home

10/16/2021

Iowa

-

Away

10/23/2021

Wisconsin

-

Home

10/30/2021

Nebraska

-

Away

Minnesota Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Miami (OH)

W 31-26

Home

9/18/2021

Colorado

W 30-0

Away

9/25/2021

Bowling Green

L 14-10

Home

10/2/2021

Purdue

-

Away

10/16/2021

Nebraska

-

Home

10/23/2021

Maryland

-

Home

10/30/2021

Northwestern

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Minnesota at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

