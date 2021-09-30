The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host a Big Ten battle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
- Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium
Purdue and Minnesota Stats
- The Boilermakers put up 26.3 points per game, 5.0 more than the Golden Gophers allow per matchup (21.3).
- This year, the Boilermakers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have takeaways (7).
- The Golden Gophers have averaged 11.2 more points this year (25.5) than the Boilermakers have allowed (14.3).
- This season the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jack Plummer leads Purdue with 840 passing yards (210.0 ypg) on 82-of-118 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.
- Dylan Downing's team-high 131 rushing yards (32.8 per game) have come on 33 carries this year.
- This season King Doerue has piled up 27 carries for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- David Bell's 319 receiving yards (79.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Payne Durham has caught 18 passes for 209 yards (52.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Jackson Anthrop's 19 grabs have yielded 172 yards (43.0 ypg).
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Tanner Morgan has 540 passing yards (135.0 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 52.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Treyson Potts has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 474 yards (118.5 per game), with five touchdowns this year.
- This season Mohamed Ibrahim has racked up 30 carries for 163 yards (40.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Dylan Wright's 169 receiving yards (42.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions with two touchdowns.
- Daniel Jackson has put up a 152-yard season so far (38.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes.
- Chris Autman-Bell's five grabs are good enough for 88 yards (22.0 ypg).
Purdue Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
UConn
W 49-0
Away
9/18/2021
Notre Dame
L 27-13
Away
9/25/2021
Illinois
W 13-9
Home
10/2/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
10/16/2021
Iowa
-
Away
10/23/2021
Wisconsin
-
Home
10/30/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Miami (OH)
W 31-26
Home
9/18/2021
Colorado
W 30-0
Away
9/25/2021
Bowling Green
L 14-10
Home
10/2/2021
Purdue
-
Away
10/16/2021
Nebraska
-
Home
10/23/2021
Maryland
-
Home
10/30/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
