Minnesota will look to bounce back after its shocking loss to Bowling Green when it takes on Purdue.

Minnesota heads to Purdue 2-2 and 0-1 in the Big Ten after it suffered a huge upset loss to Bowling Green last week. The Gophers were coming off a big shut-out win at Colorado but couldn't keep up the good play in their 14-10 loss to the Falcons.

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

They will need to play much better if they expect to pick up their first Big Ten win when they play the Boilermakers on Saturday. Purdue comes in after winning their Big Ten opener against Illinois. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was a win nonetheless.

The Boilermakers needed a late touchdown to pull out the win against the Illini. It was the only touchdown in the game for either team in Purdue's 13-9 win.

Minnesota had played well against Ohio State in its season opener and then picked up the big win against Colorado but has to be wondering what happened in its loss to a Bowling Green team that had not played well this year. It will be interesting to see how the Golden Gophers respond to the adversity and if they can get their first win in the Big Ten.

Expect a hard-fought, low-scoring game in this one.