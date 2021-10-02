October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Minnesota will look to bounce back after its shocking loss to Bowling Green when it takes on Purdue.
Author:

Minnesota heads to Purdue 2-2 and 0-1 in the Big Ten after it suffered a huge upset loss to Bowling Green last week. The Gophers were coming off a big shut-out win at Colorado but couldn't keep up the good play in their 14-10 loss to the Falcons.

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Minnesota at Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They will need to play much better if they expect to pick up their first Big Ten win when they play the Boilermakers on Saturday. Purdue comes in after winning their Big Ten opener against Illinois. It wasn't a pretty win, but it was a win nonetheless. 

The Boilermakers needed a late touchdown to pull out the win against the Illini. It was the only touchdown in the game for either team in Purdue's 13-9 win.

Minnesota had played well against Ohio State in its season opener and then picked up the big win against Colorado but has to be wondering what happened in its loss to a Bowling Green team that had not played well this year. It will be interesting to see how the Golden Gophers respond to the adversity and if they can get their first win in the Big Ten.

Expect a hard-fought, low-scoring game in this one. 

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16874096
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas at Georgia

just now
USATSI_16827308
NCAA Football

How to Watch Charlotte at Illinois

just now
USATSI_16825357
NCAA Football

How to Watch Texas at TCU

just now
USATSI_16846852
NCAA Football

How to Watch Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

just now
Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs between Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Chris Bergin (28) and linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

just now
USATSI_15147508
NCAA Football

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin

just now
USATSI_16778552
NCAA Football

How to Watch Minnesota at Purdue

just now
Soccer Fans 2
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. Strasbourg in Canada

1 hour ago
USATSI_16749592
High School Football

How to Watch New Lexington vs. Meadowbrook

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy