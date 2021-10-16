Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) runs the ball in a play that resulted in a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC squad when they go to the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Betting Information for Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Favorite Spread Total Alabama -17 58.5

Alabama and Mississippi State Stats

The Crimson Tide put up 44.3 points per game, 19.3 more than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (25.0).

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (8).

The Bulldogs, on average, score 5.8 more points (27.8) than the Crimson Tide allow (22.0).

This season the Bulldogs have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (9).

Alabama Players to Watch

Bryce Young leads Alabama with 1,727 passing yards (287.8 ypg) on 137-of-197 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Brian Robinson Jr. has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 523 yards (87.2 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Jase McClellan has rushed for 191 yards (31.8 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 10 passes for 97 yards (16.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jameson Williams' team-leading 510 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with five touchdowns.

John Metchie has put together a 356-yard season so far (59.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.

Jahleel Billingsley's 10 catches have netted him 178 yards (29.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has thrown for 1,862 yards (372.4 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.7% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson's team-high 149 rushing yards (29.8 per game) have come on 29 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 31 catches for 201 yards (40.2 per game).

This season Jo'Quavious Marks has piled up 40 carries for 145 yards (29.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 38 passes for 201 yards (40.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Makai Polk's 430 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 46 receptions and four touchdowns.

Austin Williams has reeled in 24 passes for 249 yards (49.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaden Walley's 19 catches this season have resulted in 202 yards (40.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.