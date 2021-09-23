September 23, 2021
How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis Tigers linebacker Xavier Cullens tackles Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca4226a

The LSU Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) hit the road for a SEC clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. LSU

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for LSU vs. Mississippi State

LSU

-2.5

56.5

LSU and Mississippi State Stats

  • The Tigers put up 36.7 points per game, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (25.0).
  • This year, the Tigers have two turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (6).
  • The Bulldogs, on average, are scoring 7.3 more points per game this year (29.3) than the Tigers are allowing (22.0).
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

LSU Players to Watch

  • Max Johnson has 863 passing yards (287.7 ypg) to lead LSU, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
  • Corey Kiner has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 130 yards (43.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Tyrion Davis-Price has rushed for 72 yards (24.0 per game) on 27 carries.
  • Kayshon Boutte's 223 receiving yards (74.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • Jack Bech has hauled in 10 passes for 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Deion Smith's seven receptions have netted him 148 yards (49.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 1,083 passing yards (361.0 ypg) on 122-of-163 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 22 times for a team-high 83 yards (27.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 94 yards (31.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Dillon Johnson has rushed for 79 yards (26.3 per game) on 15 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 116 yards (38.7 per game).
  • Makai Polk's 226 receiving yards (75.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 25 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Jaden Walley has recorded 166 receiving yards (55.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes this year.
  • Austin Williams' 14 receptions are good enough for 149 yards (49.7 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

LSU at Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

