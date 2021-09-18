Sep 11, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball while defended by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle C.J. Clark (5) and linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) and Memphis Tigers (2-0) will clash on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Mississippi State and Memphis Stats

The Bulldogs put up 4.0 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Tigers surrender (33.5).

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (1) this season.

The Tigers, on average, are scoring 26.5 more points per game this season (48.5) than the Bulldogs are allowing (22.0).

The Tigers have turned the ball over two times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (5).

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has 370 passing yards (370.0 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 83% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 71 yards (71.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 27 yards (27.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Dillon Johnson has rushed for 12 yards (12.0 per game) on two carries.

Jamire Calvin's team-high 67 receiving yards (67.0 yards per game) have come on three receptions with one touchdown.

Jaden Walley has put together a 64-yard season so far (64.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in four passes.

Makai Polk's 10 catches have turned into 57 yards (57.0 ypg).

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has thrown for 265 yards (265.0 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

Brandon Thomas' team-high 147 rushing yards (147.0 per game) have come on 16 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has racked up 84 yards (84.0 per game) on nine attempts with one touchdown.

Javon Ivory's 106 receiving yards (106.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions.

Gabriel Rogers has hauled in three passes for 59 yards (59.0 yards per game) this year.

Calvin Austin III's six receptions have turned into 47 yards (47.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Louisiana Tech W 35-34 Home 9/11/2021 NC State W 24-10 Home 9/18/2021 Memphis - Away 9/25/2021 LSU - Home 10/2/2021 Texas A&M - Away 10/16/2021 Alabama - Home

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Nicholls State W 42-17 Home 9/11/2021 Arkansas State W 55-50 Away 9/18/2021 Mississippi State - Home 9/25/2021 UTSA - Home 10/2/2021 Temple - Away 10/9/2021 Tulsa - Away

