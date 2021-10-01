Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'quavious Marks (7) steps out of bounds while stretching for the pylon while defended by LSU Tigers defensive back Major Burns (28) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC foe when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kyle Field. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Kyle Field

Texas A&M and Mississippi State Stats

The Aggies score 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per matchup the Bulldogs surrender.

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (7) this season.

The Bulldogs have put an average of 28.3 points per game on the board this season, 19.0 more than the 9.3 the Aggies have surrendered.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Zach Calzada has 609 passing yards (152.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 52.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Isaiah Spiller has carried the ball 52 times for a team-high 345 yards (86.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 106 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devon Achane has rushed for 227 yards (56.8 per game) on 35 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 87 yards (21.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Ainias Smith's team-leading 170 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalen Wydermyer has totaled 159 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game), hauling in 13 passes this year.

Demond Demas' four grabs have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Will Rogers has 1,454 passing yards (363.5 ypg) to lead Mississippi State, completing 75.1% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 130 yards (32.5 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 174 yards (43.5 per game).

This season Jo'Quavious Marks has racked up 129 yards (32.3 per game) on 35 attempts with two touchdowns, while also catching 31 passes for 161 yards (40.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Makai Polk's 304 receiving yards (76.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Austin Williams has put up a 211-yard season so far (52.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.

Jaden Walley's 16 catches this season have resulted in 175 yards (43.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Texas A&M Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Colorado W 10-7 Away 9/18/2021 New Mexico W 34-0 Home 9/25/2021 Arkansas L 20-10 Away 10/2/2021 Mississippi State - Home 10/9/2021 Alabama - Home 10/16/2021 Missouri - Away 10/23/2021 South Carolina - Home

Mississippi State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 NC State W 24-10 Home 9/18/2021 Memphis L 31-29 Away 9/25/2021 LSU L 28-25 Home 10/2/2021 Texas A&M - Away 10/16/2021 Alabama - Home 10/23/2021 Vanderbilt - Away 10/30/2021 Kentucky - Home

