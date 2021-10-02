How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M

With a ton of high-profile college football games on the schedule in Week 5, Mississippi State taking on Texas A&M is flying under the radar.

The 2021 college football season is already entering Week 5 and there are a ton of big games on the schedule. While Mississippi State hitting the road to take on No. 15 Texas A&M may not be the biggest game, it's certainly an intriguing matchup. Both teams will be looking to make statements with a big win.

How to Watch Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas A&M Aggies:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Texas A&M is coming into this matchup with a 3-1 record so far this season. The Aggies' only loss came last week against the then-No. 16 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. On the other side of the field, the Bulldogs are 2-2 and have lost back-to-back games against Memphis and LSU.

Coming into this game, the Bulldogs will be looking for a big game from quarterback Will Rogers. He has had a big year so far, completing 75.1% of his pass attempts for 1,454 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

For the Aggies, all eyes will be on quarterback Zach Calzada, who has struggled a bit to start the season. He has recorded 609 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Make sure to tune into this game. Texas A&M may be the favorite, but Mississippi State is a good football team looking for a statement victory.