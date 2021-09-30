September 30, 2021
How to Watch Missouri State Bears vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) and linebacker Devin Harper (16) tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (2-2, 0-0 MVFC) and the Missouri State Bears (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Stadium in a battle of MVFC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Missouri State

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Stadium: Hancock Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois State and Missouri State Stats

  • The Redbirds average just 2.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bears allow (26.7).
  • This year, the Redbirds have one turnover, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (3).
  • The Bears have scored 30.0 points per game this season, 6.5 more than the Redbirds have given up.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over two times, while the Redbirds have forced 2 turnovers.

Illinois State Players to Watch

  • Bryce Jefferson has thrown for 243 yards (60.8 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 46.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Cole Mueller has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 348 yards (87.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Pha'Leak Brown has racked up 28 carries for 109 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Austin Nagel's 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
  • Kacper Rutkiewicz has put up a 68-yard season so far (17.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.
  • Tristan Bailey has hauled in three receptions for 55 yards (13.8 ypg) this season.

Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Jason Shelley has been a dual threat to lead Missouri State in both passing and rushing. He has 747 passing yards (249.0 ypg), completing 55% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 115 yards (38.3 ypg) on 49 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • Kevon Latulas' team-high 176 rushing yards (58.7 per game) have come on 27 carries this year.
  • Xavier Lane's team-high 232 receiving yards (77.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Tyrone Scott has grabbed 12 passes for 171 yards (57.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Ron Tiavaasue's eight receptions have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg).

Illinois State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Western Michigan

L 28-0

Away

9/18/2021

Eastern Illinois

W 31-24

Away

9/25/2021

Southern Illinois

L 35-17

Away

10/2/2021

Missouri State

-

Home

10/16/2021

North Dakota State

-

Home

10/23/2021

South Dakota

-

Away

10/30/2021

Western Illinois

-

Away

Missouri State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Oklahoma State

L 23-16

Away

9/11/2021

Central Arkansas

W 43-34

Home

9/25/2021

South Dakota

W 31-23

Home

10/2/2021

Illinois State

-

Away

10/9/2021

Youngstown State

-

Away

10/16/2021

Indiana State

-

Home

10/23/2021

North Dakota State

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Missouri State at Illinois State

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
