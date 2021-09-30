The Illinois State Redbirds (2-2, 0-0 MVFC) and the Missouri State Bears (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Stadium in a battle of MVFC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Illinois State vs. Missouri State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Stadium: Hancock Stadium
Illinois State and Missouri State Stats
- The Redbirds average just 2.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bears allow (26.7).
- This year, the Redbirds have one turnover, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (3).
- The Bears have scored 30.0 points per game this season, 6.5 more than the Redbirds have given up.
- This season the Bears have turned the ball over two times, while the Redbirds have forced 2 turnovers.
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Bryce Jefferson has thrown for 243 yards (60.8 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 46.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Cole Mueller has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 348 yards (87.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Pha'Leak Brown has racked up 28 carries for 109 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Austin Nagel's 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
- Kacper Rutkiewicz has put up a 68-yard season so far (17.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.
- Tristan Bailey has hauled in three receptions for 55 yards (13.8 ypg) this season.
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Jason Shelley has been a dual threat to lead Missouri State in both passing and rushing. He has 747 passing yards (249.0 ypg), completing 55% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 115 yards (38.3 ypg) on 49 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Kevon Latulas' team-high 176 rushing yards (58.7 per game) have come on 27 carries this year.
- Xavier Lane's team-high 232 receiving yards (77.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.
- Tyrone Scott has grabbed 12 passes for 171 yards (57.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Ron Tiavaasue's eight receptions have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg).
Illinois State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Western Michigan
L 28-0
Away
9/18/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 31-24
Away
9/25/2021
Southern Illinois
L 35-17
Away
10/2/2021
Missouri State
-
Home
10/16/2021
North Dakota State
-
Home
10/23/2021
South Dakota
-
Away
10/30/2021
Western Illinois
-
Away
Missouri State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Oklahoma State
L 23-16
Away
9/11/2021
Central Arkansas
W 43-34
Home
9/25/2021
South Dakota
W 31-23
Home
10/2/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
10/9/2021
Youngstown State
-
Away
10/16/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
10/23/2021
North Dakota State
-
Away
