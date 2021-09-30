Sep 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Tre Sterling (3) and linebacker Devin Harper (16) tackle Missouri State Bears running back Kevon Latulas (5) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (2-2, 0-0 MVFC) and the Missouri State Bears (2-1, 0-0 MVFC) play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hancock Stadium in a battle of MVFC foes. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Illinois State vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stadium: Hancock Stadium

Illinois State and Missouri State Stats

The Redbirds average just 2.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Bears allow (26.7).

This year, the Redbirds have one turnover, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (3).

The Bears have scored 30.0 points per game this season, 6.5 more than the Redbirds have given up.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over two times, while the Redbirds have forced 2 turnovers.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Bryce Jefferson has thrown for 243 yards (60.8 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 46.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Cole Mueller has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 348 yards (87.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Pha'Leak Brown has racked up 28 carries for 109 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Austin Nagel's 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has put up a 68-yard season so far (17.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.

Tristan Bailey has hauled in three receptions for 55 yards (13.8 ypg) this season.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Jason Shelley has been a dual threat to lead Missouri State in both passing and rushing. He has 747 passing yards (249.0 ypg), completing 55% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 115 yards (38.3 ypg) on 49 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kevon Latulas' team-high 176 rushing yards (58.7 per game) have come on 27 carries this year.

Xavier Lane's team-high 232 receiving yards (77.3 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyrone Scott has grabbed 12 passes for 171 yards (57.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ron Tiavaasue's eight receptions have netted him 82 yards (27.3 ypg).

Illinois State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Western Michigan L 28-0 Away 9/18/2021 Eastern Illinois W 31-24 Away 9/25/2021 Southern Illinois L 35-17 Away 10/2/2021 Missouri State - Home 10/16/2021 North Dakota State - Home 10/23/2021 South Dakota - Away 10/30/2021 Western Illinois - Away

Missouri State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Oklahoma State L 23-16 Away 9/11/2021 Central Arkansas W 43-34 Home 9/25/2021 South Dakota W 31-23 Home 10/2/2021 Illinois State - Away 10/9/2021 Youngstown State - Away 10/16/2021 Indiana State - Home 10/23/2021 North Dakota State - Away

