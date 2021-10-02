How to Watch Bears vs. Redbirds

In the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, Illinois State and Missouri State were picked to finish back-to-back in the standings. On Saturday, the two teams meet in what figures to be a close game.

How to Watch: Missouri State vs. Illinois State

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Illinois State enters this game at 2-2 and 0-1 in conference play. The Redbirds fell to Southern Illinois last week by a score of 35-17.

Meanwhile, Missouri State is 2-1 so far this season. The Bears opened up conference play last weekend by beating South Dakota State 31-23.

Bears quarterback Jason Shelley was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for his performance in that game. The Utah State transfer threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 62 yards and two more scores. It was his third straight game throwing for over 200 yards, as well as his third straight without throwing a pick.

The Redbirds had a pair of linebackers listed as honorable mentions for Player of the Week awards in Shanon Reid and Damien Jackson. Reid recorded a team-high 15 tackles, while Jackson blocked a punt.

